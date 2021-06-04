UNM researchers help analyze data to predict ecological future

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A team of researchers at the University of New Mexico is helping other scientists from around the country analyze data to help better understand the changing ecosystem. The project is called “The Long Term Ecological Research Network” and is being funded by the National Science Foundation.

Scientists are analyzing data over the decades to try and begin forecasting future ecological conditions. The goal is to try and plan ways to manage, mitigate, or adapt to likely changes in ecosystems that will impact human economies, health, and wellbeing.