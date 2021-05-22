Skip to content
KRQE News 13 Albuquerque - Santa Fe
Albuquerque
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
🔴 Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Albuquerque News
New Mexico News
U.S. News
World
Business
Community
Crime
Don’t Miss
Education
Entertainment
Health News
KRQE Investigates
Larry Barker
Politics – Government
Space & Technology
Unemployment News
Video Game News
Weird – Off Beat
Wildfires
◎ News Resources
Coronavirus
Complete COVID-19 Resource Guide
Latest Coronavirus News
New Mexico Coronavirus News
COVID Vaccine
Tracking COVID-19 in New Mexico
Tracking COVID-19 in Navajo Nation
Trendline Charts: New Mexico COVID Cases by County, by Day
COVID-19 Testing Sites
We’re Open
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Today’s Pollen & Air Quality
Winds
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Submit Weather Photos & Videos
Hourly Forecasts
Weather Forecast Maps
Albuquerque Weather
Rio Rancho Weather
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mountains
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas Weather/Northeast NM
Roswell/Southeast NM
Las Cruces Weather
Roads
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Virus positives play role in first round of NHL playoffs
Top Stories
Princeton AD Marcoux Samaan hired as LPGA commissioner
Top Stories
Alex Ovechkin confident he will sign extension with Capitals
EURO 2020: Virus poses financial, logistical challenges
Jets finish off sweep of Oilers with 4-3 victory in 3 OTs
LEADING OFF: Joe West to break record for most games as ump
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a News Tip to ReportIt!
Submit Photos, Videos, Files
Photo & Video Galleries
More
👑 BestReviews
🏅Contests
🌠 Horoscopes
🎰 New Mexico Lottery
📷 Photo Galleries
🔶 New Mexico Living
🔶 FOX New Mexico
🔶 New Mexico CW
🔶 BorderReport.com
🔶 MysteryWire.com
About Us
Advertise or Sales Inquiry
Contact Us
Email Newsletters
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
Meet The Team
Sitemap
TV Schedule
Corrections
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Careers at KRQE
Search
Search
Search
Test Prep
Best SAT prep book 2021
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breaking News
SIGN UP
Now Trending on KRQE.com
High-ranking CYFD employees fired after raising concerns about state agency
Video
Workforce Solutions facing lawsuit over claims of denying applications
Video
Examining the opioid epidemic in New Mexico
Video
11-year-old dies after falling under trailer tires at Melrose garbage dump station
Video
When will this week’s super moon be visible in New Mexico?
Priest dies same day he was formally charged in decades-old cold case murder of teen
Video
Santa Fe updates mask requirements
Video
Mostly sunny skies as temperatures climb Tuesday
Video
Don't Miss
US home prices soar in March by most since late 2013
Camera captures wild wolf pup’s first howl
Video
Wells Fargo retires hot air balloon program leaving pilots without iconic stagecoach balloon
Video
MORE IN DON'T MISS
Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: March held in Minneapolis marking one year anniversary of George Floyd’s death
PHOTOS: Phil Mickelson wins PGA Championship
PHOTOS: Saturday morning events around the metro May 22
Gallery
MORE PHOTO GALLERIES
News Resources
MAP: 2021 Albuquerque Homicides
MORE NEWS RESOURCES