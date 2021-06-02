PED releases updated school reentry guide

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education Department has released the Reopening Roadmap 2.0, a new school reopening guide that provides updated research and best practices for school officials during the current stage of the pandemic. In a press release, the PED states that the roadmap was created to assist district, charter school, and tribal leaders prepare to provide all students a safe and guaranteed experience for the upcoming school year.
The updated roadmap is broken down into eight content sections and a timeline provides guidance for planning, development and assessment tools. The PED reports that content for the roadmap was determined through meetings with school officials who identified the most urgent topics which include:
- Academics
- Budgeting
- Communication and Engagement
- Equity, Language and Culture
- Logistics, Scheduling and Extended Learning
- Special Education
- Staffing
- Student Social and Emotional Learning Supports
The 2.0 roadmap is an update to the previous Roadmap to Accelerated Learning and Renewal that was released in March. The new version is available as a spreadsheet which will allow it to be regularly updated as new information becomes available.
The department explains that the roadmap will be reviewed for school leaders during workshops that will take place at the New Mexico Coalition of Educational Leaders meeting in Albuquerque that will be held July 19 through July 23.