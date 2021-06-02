PED releases updated school reentry guide

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Public Education Department has released the Reopening Roadmap 2.0, a new school reopening guide that provides updated research and best practices for school officials during the current stage of the pandemic. In a press release, the PED states that the roadmap was created to assist district, charter school, and tribal leaders prepare to provide all students a safe and guaranteed experience for the upcoming school year.

The updated roadmap is broken down into eight content sections and a timeline provides guidance for planning, development and assessment tools. The PED reports that content for the roadmap was determined through meetings with school officials who identified the most urgent topics which include:

Academics

Budgeting

Communication and Engagement

Equity, Language and Culture

Logistics, Scheduling and Extended Learning

Special Education

Staffing

Student Social and Emotional Learning Supports

The 2.0 roadmap is an update to the previous Roadmap to Accelerated Learning and Renewal that was released in March. The new version is available as a spreadsheet which will allow it to be regularly updated as new information becomes available.

The department explains that the roadmap will be reviewed for school leaders during workshops that will take place at the New Mexico Coalition of Educational Leaders meeting in Albuquerque that will be held July 19 through July 23.