PED launches ‘Year of Literacy’ to celebrate reading

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state’s incoming education secretary wants to celebrate reading this school year. Kurt Steinhaus is proposing the Year of Literacy. It will include events beginning with a ‘Get Caught Reading’ campaign.

“Reading is the key to learning. It’s an essential skill that really makes it possible to expand your horizons in any direction,” Steinhaus said in a news release. “This isn’t just for schools and students — it’s for everyone. We want all of New Mexico to participate in celebrating a literacy that honors the rich cultures of our state.”

Families, teachers and businesses are encouraged to take pictures reading and send them in. The New Mexico Public Education Department will use the photos on social media with the #GetCaughtReading hashtag. PED says the following are ways you can participate:

Families: Take a picture of your child reading independently or with other family members and send it, along with a caption, to family.engagement@state.nm.us .

Teachers: Take a picture of how you are promoting reading in your classroom and send it, along with a caption, to teacher.liaison@state.nm.us .

Businesses: Take a picture of how your business is promoting reading or access to quality books and materials and send it, along with a caption, to community.engagement@state.nm.us.

NMPED says in 2019, only 34% of New Mexico public school students were rated “proficient and above” in reading.