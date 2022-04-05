NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is launching a new program to help citizens earn their high school credentials. The state is now recognizing adult diplomas awarded under the National External Diploma program.

The program assesses reading, writing, math and work readiness. Adoption of the program is costing the state $250,000.

“Providing educational options that meet New Mexicans where they are is key to helping students gain the skills they need to enter and advance in the workforce and continue into higher education,” Higher Education Secretary Stephanie M. Rodriguez said in a news release. “Offering pathways like the National Adult Diploma Program that recognize students’ unique experiences and strengths helps break down barriers for students and will help many New Mexicans attain necessary credentials and skills.”

New Mexicans can also get credentialed through the GED and HiSET exams. To learn more about the National Adult Education Program in New Mexico visit hed.state.nm.us.