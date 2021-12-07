Law enforcement determine threats of violence to LCPS ‘not credible’

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces Public Schools reports that law enforcement has determined that a recent series of online threats made toward the district are not credible. In a news release, LCPS states that district administrators say the incidents have resulted in several calls and messages from concerned parents.

At least three messages started to circulate on social media this week. The district reports that LCPS Superintendent Ralph Ramos has been working with authorities and notified Las Cruces Police and New Mexico State Police and a law enforcement investigation has determined that the threats weren’t local or credible.

At least for LCPS schools were affected including Las Cruces High, Organ Mountain High, Sierra Middle School, and Camino Real Middle School. The district is reminding students that making threats of violence is illegal and punishable by law and additional penalties can be taken by LCPS.

“Any threat to our students – whether credible or not – has our attention and we will immediately work with law enforcement to protect our campuses,” stated Ramos in the news release. “When there is an incident attracting national attention, such as the recent tragedy in Michigan, similar threats surface elsewhere. Our schools are not immune, and we will avail every resource to ensure our students are safe.”

“We urge families to trust our law enforcement partners to determine when a credible threat is made. In that event, we will do whatever it takes to secure our campuses. We remain vigilant and will communicate any changes with our students, staff and families,” stated Ramos.

Additionally, school officials urge students to follow the Department of Homeland Security’s motto, “if you see something, say something”. Suspected acts of violence should be reported to school resource officers, parents, teachers, or law enforcement.