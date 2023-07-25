ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools has made progress in filling vacant teaching positions before the start of the school year. The district has 60 teaching positions open with a little over two weeks before students step foot in the classroom.

Regular teaching positions vacant

On Tuesday, July 25, APS’ job posting website had the following teaching positions open:

Elementary school: 37

Middle school: 13

High school: 20

Total number of regular teaching positions open: 60

On Friday, July 21, APS’ chief of Human Resources and Legal Support Services, Todd Torgerson, told KRQE News 13 that the district had the following number of teaching positions open:

Elementary school: 50

Middle school: 20

High school: 26

Total number of regular teaching positions open on Friday: 96

Special education teaching jobs open at APS

Earlier this month, APS said there were 196 open special education teaching jobs. That’s about 70 more than what the district said they needed in August 2022. On Tuesday, the number of vacant special education teaching jobs was 177.

Torgerson said more than 350 people showed up to the district’s job fair on July 11 and 50 people were hired on the spot. At that time, the district was looking to fill 740 vacant positions. “We’re looking really good this year, we’re ahead of numbers with respect to special education which is one of our, clearly one our high needs areas. Our vacancies are on par with where they typically are at this time of the year,” said Torgerson.

The district, as of Tuesday, had 751 positions and a vacancy rate of about 6.35%. Vacant positions besides teaching include transportation, coaches, counselors, police, nursing and more. Torgerson said a decline in enrollment has helped lower the district’s vacancy rate. “In terms of a vacancy rate, with declining enrollment, there’s been a fewer need for classroom teachers so that’s helped with our teacher shortage,” Torgerson said.

Torgerson explained that the district has partnered with Kelly Services to help provide staffing for substitutes and other positions in the district. APS has turned to Kelly Services to help in the past.

Transportation positions are almost filled

As for school bus drivers, the district is looking to hire one school bus driver, an SUV driver and a bus attendant, APS’ job posting website showed Tuesday. The number of open positions in the transportation department appears to have significantly improved since Friday when Torgerson said there were 25 vacant driver positions.

“This year, we are going to have a bus available for everybody that needs to be transported this year,” Cory Brook, safety supervisor for APS transportation, said on Friday. APS will be hosting a job fair Friday to recruit bus drivers and attendants. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Westside Transportation Center, located at 7301 Los Volcanes Rd. NW in Albuquerque.

APS Communications Executive Director Monica Armenta said the number of job vacancies on the job posting website is fluid, but referred KRQE News 13 to the website to find the number of APS vacancies.

To apply for a job with APS, click here.