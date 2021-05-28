Bernalillo Co. accepting applications for 2021 summer internship program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County has been approved for a financial award from the New Mexico Public Education Department for a youth summer internship program. The program is for teens ages 16 to 18 and is designed to expose youth to various professions from a range of diverse employers and organizations throughout the county.

Bernalillo County reports that it has a goal to hire up to a maximum of 500 students to work 50 hours a week, for six weeks starting in early July. The county will also employ up to 34 part-time adult coordinators to oversee intern placement in positions that will pair with their interests and skills.

In order to qualify, interns must be 16 to 18 years old and residents of Bernalillo County. The program is open to any youth including spring and summer 2021 graduates.

Interns will be paid $12 an hour while coordinators will be paid $25 an hour. After being hired, interns will need to sign an internship agreement and successfully complete orientation before they are placed at an employer worksite.

Deadlines for the program:

Coordinators: Applications must be received no later than June 9

Interns: Applications must be received no later than June 19

Employers: Request for interns must be received no later than June 18

For more information or to apply, visit bernco.gov/Human-resources/2021-summer-internship-program.