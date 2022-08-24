The best school supplies deals to start the new school year

Students need so many different items for going back to school that shopping can be overwhelming. When you factor in trying to save money, the search for affordable items makes the effort even more challenging. Fortunately, top retailers are offering many school essentials at budget-friendly prices. With these deals and shopping tips, you can simplify your search for clothes and supplies.

How to shop and save for going back to school

The best way to stock up on back-to-school clothes and supplies is to have a plan. Following a few strategic steps will save you time and money.

Make a checklist

Putting together a list of the items your kids need for going back to school will keep you focused when you shop. In addition to ensuring you purchase the necessary clothes and supplies, it will help you avoid wasting money on items you don’t need. While you and your kids can work together to come up with clothing to buy, finding the right supplies can be more difficult. Fortunately, many schools provide a list of items students will need for the new school year.

Look for sales

It’s common for popular retailers that sell kids’ clothing and school supplies to have sales this time of year. Shopping these sales will save you lots of money on these things.

Assess your kids’ sizes

Every parent knows how quickly kids grow. Even if your kids already have a large wardrobe, summer growth spurts might have occurred that will make some items unwearable. Before you shop for school clothes, it’s a good idea to check clothing and shoe sizes for a perfect fit.

Consider the on-trend styles

Thanks in part to social media, many kids have specific styles in mind that they want to wear to school. Your kids can guide you in choosing the looks they love when it’s time to shop. Some items that are in style this year include stylish backpacks, casual athletic looks known as “athleisure,” denim, casual tees and wide-leg pants.

Stock up on the basics

There are many school supplies that almost every student across different grades will need for the school year. Notebooks, binders, pencils, measuring tools, crayons and glue are just some of the essentials. Because these items are used throughout the year, you’ll save money by buying multiple packs when you find them on sale.

Best back-to-school deals for school supplies and clothing

Fila Argus 5 Backpack

A well-made backpack with useful features will keep items needed for school safe and organized. This pack has ample pockets including a laptop compartment and side water bottle slots. It has a stylish design that’s available in several colors. Sold by Macy’s

SO Junior’s High-Rise Flare Jeans

Denim is trendy this season, and so are flared-leg pants. These jeans combine the best of both trends and have a high-waist button closure and hem slits for added style. They are made with a cotton-spandex blend for flexible comfort. Sold by Kohl’s

Enday Back-to-School Supply Kit

This value-priced package of supplies will take some of the guesswork out of choosing items for the classroom. It’s packed with items that are suitable for kids in grades kindergarten through fifth, such as pencils, notebooks, scissors, crayons, a ruler and more. They come nicely packaged and ready for class. Sold by Amazon

Nike Kids’ Grade School Star Runner 3 Shoes

From gym class to practice sessions, Star Runner 3 shoes are built to deliver. Reliable traction and flexible materials provide stability and comfort for all of your kid’s activities. They are made with recycled materials, making them an earth-friendly pair. Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods and Kohl’s

Five Star Back-to-School Bundle

With six four-pocket folders and six spiral notebooks, this bundle is enough to meet the needs of most busy students’ classes for the 2022-2023 school year. The folders come with three holes to fit most binders, and the notebooks have 100 sheets each. Sold by Amazon

Adidas Defender IV Medium Duffel Bag

A duffel bag like the Defender IV is a must-have for toting gym and sports equipment to and from school. The durable waterproof material will stand up to rough conditions and years of use. Sold by Kohl’s

Under Armor Boys’ Outdoor Hoodie

The soft fleece lining and casual design of this hoodie are likely to make it your student’s go-to favorite when the fall weather turns chilly. It’s available in a large selection of sizes and colors. Sold by Amazon

Champion Women’s Boyfriend Sweatpants

Sweatpants are essential for this year’s popular athleisure style. This pair has a relaxed, roomy fit that’s both comfortable and fashionable. They look great paired with an oversized sweatshirt. Sold by Macy’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods

Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop

A trim design, speedy processor and plenty of onboard storage make the Aspire 5 an excellent laptop for students. The reasonable price is appealing to parents who are watching their back-to-school budgets. Sold by Amazon

DSG Boys’ Graphic T-shirt

Classic T-shirts never go out of style, so it’s a good idea to stock up when you find them on sale. This one is available in a choice of colorful graphics and works well with jeans and other casual pants. Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods

Paper Mate EverStrong #2 Pencils

Most students need classic #2 pencils for many assignments. This pack includes 144 pencils — enough to last throughout the current school year and beyond. Sold by Amazon

ID Ideology Big Girls’ Core Polo Shirt

A polo shirt is a wardrobe staple that’s perfect for school days, as it’s casual, comfortable and looks great with numerous types of pants. This one is made of a soft polyester-spandex blend and features a stylish zippered front. Sold by Macy’s

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews.



