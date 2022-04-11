ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools will start meeting with staff and parents this week to talk about a possible extended learning program at their schools.

Last week the APS board voted to allow individual schools to decide if they want to add ten days to their school year instead of adopting a district-wide program. Schools are scheduling informational meetings this week to show parents what a longer school year might look like. Each school will then hold a vote. A timeline for all of that to take place has not been released.