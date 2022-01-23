Curious about Supergoop? I tried three popular products

Applying sunscreen at the right time may maximize or prolong your sun protection. Be sure to apply sunscreen 15 minutes before going into the sun, and reapply it every two hours.

Attending college a few minutes from the Jersey Shore meant I was buying one product pretty often during spring and summer sessions: sunscreen, and a lot of it. While I’ve since graduated and now live farther from the beach, sun protection remains a top priority to me. This summer, I tried a new brand with a fun name just for kicks — and totally loved it.

Supergoop popped up on my radar when I was looking for sensitive-skin-friendly sunscreens made with cleaner ingredients. Much to my surprise, the brand actually had not one, but three formulas I wanted to try — so I did just that. I lathered up with the best sunscreens Supergoop has to offer, and here’s how each one performed.

What is Supergoop?

Supergoop is a prestige skin care brand that is best known for a sunscreen collection with unique formulations. Besides traditional liquid sunscreens, Supergoop offers mousse, oil and serum formulas. Most recently, they’ve added SPF skin care and beauty products to their lineup, ranging from moisturizers to eyeshadows.

The formulas are luxurious yet lightweight, and they’re free from over 1,600 harsh ingredients commonly seen in sunscreens, including oxybenzone and octinoxate. Instead, Supergoop focuses on clean, gentle formulas with safer ingredients for people and the planet alike. The sunscreens are reef friendly and cruelty free, and their eco-friendly packaging is recyclable.

What is Supergoop Play Body Mousse?

Our experience with Supergoop Play Body Mousse

Supergoop Play Body Mousse SPF 50 Sunscreen has become a viral sensation for its airy, lightweight texture. It’s a notable contrast to gooey liquid sunscreens I’ve used in the past, most of which were hard to spread and left stubborn residues. Instead, Supergoop Play Body Mousse ticked several boxes on my sunscreen most-wanted list: It absorbed quickly, didn’t irritate my skin and had a pleasant, clean scent.

Where to buy Supergoop Play Body Mousse

Supergoop Play Body Mousse sunscreen costs $19-$34. You can buy it from Amazon, Sephora and Supergoop.

What is Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen?

Our experience with Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen

Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40, a velvety gel formula, is as friendly to sensitive skin as facial sunscreens get. It’s oil free and fragrance free, and it contains antioxidants and nourishing ingredients that soothe and protect skin. Unseen Sunscreen takes on a sheer, matte finish while moisturizing skin — a characteristic that made it a suitable base for my liquid foundation. It emerged as my go-to choice for sunny backyard barbecues and day trips.

Where to buy Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen

Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen retails for $20-$34 and is sold by Amazon, Ulta, Sephora and Supergoop.

What is Supergoop Glow Oil?

Our experience with Supergoop Glow Oil

Supergoop Glow Oil, an SPF 50 body sunscreen, surprised me the most. Normally I’m not a fan of oil-based products, but I was sold on how soft and silky it left my arms and legs. And because the Glow Oil is a water-repellent formula, it held up better than expected to sweat and water splashes. I also discovered it’s the perfect reapplication option over thicker sunscreens because it was quick and easy to spread with no patchiness.

Where to buy Supergoop Glow Oil

Supergoop Glow Oil retails for $15-$38 at Amazon, Ulta, Sephora and Supergoop.

Other products worth considering

Depending on your skin type and skincare needs, you may need to invest in more than one type of sun-protection product, including facial and lip sunscreen.

Supergoop PLAY Lip Balm

Protect lips with Supergoop’s SPF 30 lip balm, a moisturizing formula that is infused with nourishing ingredients like shea butter and acai.

Sold by Supergoop, Amazon and Sephora

Tula Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen Gel SPF 30

This broad-spectrum sunscreen gel is a lightweight formula that absorbs quickly and won’t clog pores, plus it’s vegan friendly and reef safe.

Sold by Ulta

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Light Fluid Face Sunscreen

Besides delivering SPF 60 protection, this facial sunscreen is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes and provides a smooth base beneath makeup.

Sold by Amazon and Ulta

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews.