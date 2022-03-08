While the word “glamping” and the modern notion of upscale camping has been around for close to two decades, the activity became even more desirable at the start of the pandemic: people wanted to vacation, but still maintain their social distance. Now that we are moving into an endemic stage of this relentless virus, the activity is still hugely popular. Some analysts predict 2022 has the potential to be the biggest year yet for glamping.

What is glamping?

Glamping is a portmanteau that combines the words “glamorous” and “camping.” It gives you the opportunity to commune with nature without forsaking the creature comforts that make life so enjoyable. For example, you can vacation in a treehouse that has electricity and running water.

Why is glamping so popular?

While the pandemic might have spurred some restless individuals to try glamping, the reasons the activity has grown in popularity have a broader, longer-lasting scope. As the thought of having more becomes less and less appealing, people focus on collecting experiences rather than material goods. Glamping is a way to satisfy that quest for more without compromising personal ethics.

Another major factor is the development of technology that lets you have a remote experience with all the comforts of home — no matter where you go, you can still stay connected to the world, even when you unplug.

A third, but equally important phenomenon is the rise in popularity in multi-day music festivals. Concertgoers no longer want a one or two-hour experience — they crave a totally immersive event that lasts for several days.

Lastly, glamping lets you maintain social distance and offers the ability to experience nature without sacrificing personal hygiene.

What do you need for glamping?

Before packing for your first glamping trip, it is important to learn what your campsite provides. While it may be undesirable to bring more than you need, it is even worse to arrive unprepared. This shortlist contains a few essential items you might forget to pack, such as a GoPro to document your adventure, and gear, so you are ready for any type of weather.

GoPro HERO10 Black

You’ll want to document every moment of your glamping trip. The GoPro HERO10 lets you do exactly that. This high-definition, water-repellent action camera is packed with features that help you take the best pictures and capture the most exhilarating footage without fail.

Sold by Amazon

Anker PowerCore 26800 Portable Charger

Even if the glampsite has electricity, your devices might need a little support when you take a hike or go sightseeing for the day. If you want to keep fully powered for the entire day and beyond, this portable charger is a necessity.

Sold by Amazon

Marmot PreCip Eco Jacket

Weather is unpredictable. You won’t want your glamping experience dampened by a surprise shower. This quick-stowing waterproof women’s jacket keeps you comfortable and dry, even when the weather is not cooperating with your plans.

Sold by Amazon and Backcountry

Skin So Soft Bug Guard + Picaridin Towelettes

There’s a reason bugs are called pests: they can be really annoying. Rather than spending your trip itching and scratching and doing tick checks, use these convenient towelettes to guard against mosquitoes, deer ticks, gnats, sandflies and more.

Sold by Amazon

Sun Bum Original Scent SPF 30 Sunscreen Lotion

Despite the controversy surrounding the ingredients, dermatologists still recommend that it is better to wear sunscreen than to go without. This SPF 30 option from Sun Bum is hypoallergenic and contains no oxybenzone, octinoxate, or paraben. It is also vegan, reef-friendly and cruelty-free.

Sold by Amazon, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Macy’s

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.