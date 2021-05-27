Skip to content
KRQE News 13 Albuquerque - Santa Fe
Albuquerque
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
🔴 Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
News
KRQE En Español
Top Stories
Albuquerque News
New Mexico News
U.S. News
World
Business
Community
Crime
Don’t Miss
Education
Entertainment
Health ⦿ Coronavirus
KRQE Investigates
Larry Barker
Politics ⦿ Government ⦿ Legislature ⦿ Elections
Space ⦿ Technology
Unemployment News
Weird – Off Beat
Wildfires
☆ News Resources
Coronavirus
Complete COVID-19 Resource Guide
Latest Coronavirus News
New Mexico Coronavirus News
COVID Vaccine
Tracking COVID-19 in New Mexico
COVID Cases by County, by Day
Tracking COVID-19 in Navajo Nation
Trendline Charts: New Mexico COVID Cases by County, by Day
COVID-19 Testing Sites
We’re Open
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Today’s Pollen & Air Quality
Winds
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Submit Weather Photos & Videos
Hourly Forecasts
Weather Forecast Maps
Albuquerque Weather
Rio Rancho Weather
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mountains
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas Weather/Northeast NM
Roswell/Southeast NM
Las Cruces Weather
Roads
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Source: Fury positive for COVID, 3rd Wilder bout postponed
Top Stories
Conor talks trash, throws kick at Poirier before UFC 264
Top Stories
Sports Desk: New Mexico United determined to win at home on Friday
Video
LEADING OFF: Astros’ giveaways sure to grab Yanks’ attention
Munoz, Hadley share the lead at John Deere Classic
Andrade, Ames shoot 65s for 1st-round lead at US Senior Open
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a News Tip to ReportIt!
Submit Photos, Videos, Files
Photo & Video Galleries
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Careers at KRQE
More
👑 BestReviews
🏅Contests
🌠 Horoscopes
📆 Local Events Calendar
🎰 New Mexico Lottery
🔶 New Mexico Living
🔶 FOX New Mexico
🔶 New Mexico CW
🔶 BorderReport.com
🔶 MysteryWire.com
About Us
Advertise or Sales Inquiry
Contact Us
Email Newsletters
KRQE Mobile Apps
KRQE Cares
Meet The Team
Sitemap
TV Schedule
Corrections
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Seating
Best cheap gaming chair
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breaking News
SIGN UP
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Barbie doll art display outside Albuquerque home draws mixed reactions
Video
Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old, 3-month-old on Navajo Nation
Video
Neighbors fed up with motorized vehicles illegally driving on trails
Video
Film set on Navajo Nation begins production in New Mexico
Video
Movie about the creation of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos filming in Albuquerque
Video
Clovis starts ‘Hello! My name is…’ campaign
Video
5.9 magnitude earthquake near California-Nevada border
Record heat and isolated storms into the weekend
Video
Statewide Hourly Forecasts ⟶
Don't Miss
Movie about the creation of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos filming in Albuquerque
Video
Sierra Vista Pool unveils newly renovated slides
Video
In the Mix: Mariachi musician builds a community during the pandemic
Video
MORE IN DON'T MISS
Photo Galleries
Rain leads to flash flooding, canal breach in Belen
Video
PHOTOS & VIDEO: Search continues following demolition of Florida condo
Video
PHOTOS: Day 2 of Roswell’s UFO Festival
Gallery
MORE PHOTO GALLERIES
News Resources - Maps
MAP: 2021 Albuquerque Homicides
2021 New Mexico Wildfires Locator Map
MAP: 2021 Free Summer Lunch Programs & Story Time in the Park
Map: New Mexico Veterans’ Monuments and Memorials
Map: Albuquerque Public Art Locator
MORE NEWS RESOURCES