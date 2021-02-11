Skip to content
KRQE News 13 Albuquerque - Santa Fe
Albuquerque
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
🔴 Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
2021 New Mexico Legislature
News
Top Stories
Albuquerque News
New Mexico News
U.S. News
World
Business
Community
Crime
Don’t Miss
Education
Entertainment
Health News
Larry Barker
Marijuana News
On Special Assignment
Politics – Government
Space & Technology
Video Game News
Weird – Off Beat
Wildfires
◎ News Resources
Coronavirus
Complete COVID-19 Resource Guide
Latest Coronavirus News
New Mexico Coronavirus News
COVID Vaccine
Tracking COVID-19 in New Mexico
Tracking COVID-19 in Navajo Nation
Trendline Charts: New Mexico COVID Cases by County, by Day
COVID-19 Testing Sites
We’re Open
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Winds
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Submit Weather Photos & Videos
Hourly Forecasts
Weather Forecast Maps
Albuquerque Weather
Rio Rancho Weather
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas, NM Weather
Roswell Weather
Las Cruces Weather
Roads
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Top Stories
USGA adds final qualifying site to South Carolina
Top Stories
Supreme Court cuts back FTC power to seek ill-gotten gains
Top Stories
Olympic athletes promised legal support if they protest
Barcelona maintains support of Super League despite backlash
LEADING OFF: Padres-Dodgers back at it, Astros struggling
Golden Knights clinch playoff berth with 5-2 win over Sharks
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a News Tip to ReportIt!
Submit Photos, Videos, Files
Photo & Video Galleries
More
👑 BestReviews
🏅Contests
🌠 Horoscopes
🎰 New Mexico Lottery
📷 Photo Galleries
🔶 New Mexico Living
🔶 FOX New Mexico
🔶 New Mexico CW
🔶 BorderReport.com
🔶 MysteryWire.com
About Us
Advertise or Sales Inquiry
Contact Us
Email Newsletters
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
Meet The Team
Sitemap
TV Schedule
Corrections
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Business Hiring Due to COVID-19
Careers at KRQE
Search
Search
Search
Coolers
Which misting fan is best for camping?
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Cadets to fill void after a dozen APD officers resign from emergency response team
State looking to revise COVID-19 county map framework
Video
Drive-in movie plans draw mixed reviews from community
Video
‘Vampire Facials’ spa owner linked to HIV cases faces 24 charges
Video
O’Keeffe Museum, Pueblo-Indigenous groups oppose NM Tourism Dept. video
Video
BioPark says goodbye to one gorilla, welcomes another
14 counties in Turquoise Level as one county drops to Red in latest COVID map update
Video
Warmer Thursday morning as winds ramp up during afternoon
Video
Don't Miss
BioPark says goodbye to one gorilla, welcomes another
Seed, soil starter kit giveaway for Earth Day
UNM researchers to create bilingual computer programming curriculum
Video
MORE IN DON'T MISS
Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: New Mexico stories for the week of April 12-17
MORE PHOTO GALLERIES
News Resources
MAP: 2021 Albuquerque Homicides
MORE NEWS RESOURCES