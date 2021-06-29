What you need to host a tailgate party

No tickets? No problem. It’s believed that up to 30 percent of tailgaters don’t even attend the game.

What is a tailgate party?

Tailgating is a tradition that dates back throughout history, and many colleges claim to have been the first school to partake in it. Still, the term “tailgating” is believed to have been created by the Green Bay Packers in 1919 when the fans would park their pickup trucks around the stadium and sit on the truck bed before the game.

Whether you plan to attend a concert or a sporting event, half the fun is the tailgate party in the parking lot before the event. But a tailgate party is only as good as what you bring to it, so you want to make sure you have all the right gear.

What to bring to a tailgate party?

Whether barbecuing on the grill, making drinks or sitting around telling stories and jokes with friends, a good tailgate party has something for everyone. You first want to make sure that you bring a cooler big enough to handle all the drinks, food and snacks.

If you’re in charge of grilling, don’t forget to bring tools, and it wouldn’t hurt to have a cooking apron handy.

There will most likely be plenty of food, so you want to make sure you load up on paper plates, cutlery set, napkins and plastic cups.

Best tailgate cooking accessories

George Foreman Indoor/Outdoor Electric Grill

This indoor-outdoor, no-propane electric grill is small but mighty and ready for tailgating. With 240 square inches of grilling space, variable temperature control and the ability to serve over 12, you’ll keep everyone full and happy.

Cuisinart CGG-306 Chef’s Style Propane Tabletop Grill

Upgrade your tailgate menu with this professional gas grill. It has two stainless steel burners, each serving up 10K BTU that allows for grilling two different proteins or veggies simultaneously. At 22 pounds, it’s portable and lightweight, making it easy to bring to any party or game.

Char-Griller E82424 Side Fire Box Charcoal Grill

Get ready for some serious smoking with this 250 square inch portable charcoal grill with cast iron cooking grates. For Texas-style smoking, attach it to the Char-Griller barrel that doubles as a fireside box. You can quickly dump and replace charcoal with an easy removal pan.

Moclever Stainless Steel Small Charcoal Grill

Tailgate and grill on a budget with this cost-effective, portable charcoal grill made with food-grade stainless steel. This grill is suitable for smaller groups of four to six people.

Best tailgate snacking and decor

Football Condiment Party Dish

Snack in style with this festive football party dish. The three bowls allow for multiple snacks or dips at the same time. Machine washable and made from high-quality, durable plastic, this dish is bound to be a tailgate party staple.

NiceC Folding Table with Cooler Built In

This collapsible tailgate table features four cup holders, a cooler and a food basket perfect for bringing to any type of party or game. The waterproof material protects the table from any spills. The table is foldable and comes with tension straps to create a stable surface while still being light and portable for accessible transit.

Best tailgate chairs and tents

Amazon Basics Portable Camping Chair

Make yourself comfortable at your next tailgate with this portable chair. The nylon fabric makes it light, and the heavy-duty steel gives it support, while the collapsable design makes it easy to pack and store. The built-in beverage cooling pouch can hold up to four cans and has a cup holder and storage pocket for any personal items.

Logo Brands Officially Licensed NCAA Unisex Elite Chair

Support your favorite team during your NCAA tailgates with this classic-style chair that all die-hard fans will adore. The comfortable design with adjustable armrests and two cup holders will have everyone fighting for your seat.

VIVOHOME 210D Oxford Outdoor Easy Pop Up Canopy Screen Party Tent with Mesh Side Walls

Don’t let the weather get you down. If it’s rainy, windy or too hot at your next tailgate, this high-quality, domed-roof pop-up party tent will come in handy. The tightly woven walls are perfect for keeping out bugs, and the hook and loop fasteners support the tent on windy days. This tent can accommodate multiple people, so you can still tailgate no matter what is happening outdoors.

Best tailgate games

Mount-It! Tailgate TV Mount | Full Motion Tailgate TV Stand for 2 Inch Receiver Hitch

Ensure that you never miss a moment of the game with this full-motion TV hitch mount that works on trailers, trucks and RVs. The durable steel works with TVs up to 55 inches, and the 360-degree swivel allows everyone to get a great view of the game, no matter where they’re sitting.

GoSports Portable PVC Framed Cornhole Toss Game Set with 8 Bean Bags and Travel Carrying Case

Keep the competition going during halftime and TV timeouts with this portable, full-sized cornhole game set. At only 10 pounds, this set is easy to transport and you can set it up in minutes. The colorful football field design is perfect for adults and kids to play together during any tailgate party.

GoPong 8 Foot Portable Beer Pong / Tailgate Tables

Upgrade your 21-and-older tailgate party with a portable regulation-size beer pong table made of high-strength, lightweight aluminum and comes with six balls included. The stable, durable melamine finish of the table will protect beer spills and withstand heavy-duty action.

