The best grow bags for plants

You can grow anything in a grow bag you might plant in a solid container or in the ground.

What are grow bags?

When growing plants on a patio or a yard without suitable garden beds, grow bags are an inexpensive alternative to plastic or ceramic pots. These containers are designed specifically for growing plants of all types, and they come in a range of sizes to meet your growing needs.

Below you’ll find all the relevant details about grow bags you’ll need to find the right ones for you. Winner Outfitters Grow Bags are our top pick, made from quality non-woven fabric.

What to know before you buy a grow bag

Grow bag benefits

Before you buy a grow bag, you may still be wondering what its benefits are. Grow bags are often significantly cheaper than plastic or ceramic pots of similar sizes, plus they can be stored flat when empty to save space. Made from breathable materials, grow bags allow the roots to aerate and provide excellent drainage allowing you to use cheaper and denser soil mixes without detriment to the plants you’re growing. This is because the pot itself helps with aeration and prevents the roots from becoming waterlogged.

What’s more, the heat from some ceramic pots on hot, sunny days can scorch roots, but this won’t occur when utilizing grow bags.

Size

Be sure to find the ideal size for any plants you’re considering growing before you buy. Too-small grow bags can stunt plant growth, while too-large grow bags waste potting soil and water.

Grow bags are available in a wide range of sizes from 1-30 gallons. It can be challenging to visualize the size of a pot from its capacity, so check the dimensions. The diameter varies depending on the height of the bag. Still, you can expect a 1-gallon grow bag to measure around 6 inches in diameter and a 30-gallon bag to measure approximately 24 inches in diameter, with all the other sizes falling somewhere in between.

Material

The majority of grow bags are non-woven fabric, which is breathable to give the roots plenty of air. It has natural drainage capabilities, removing the need for holes in the bottom or adding rocks or pieces of broken ceramic to encourage drainage. You can also find some prow bags made from flexible PVC-type plastic. Though these aren’t advisable since they aren’t breathable, causing them to lose most of the benefits of using grow bags over pots. Plastic offerings are also somewhat flimsy and tend to last no more than a single growing season.

What to look for in a quality grow bag

Handles

Due to their flexible sides, it’s hard to lift a grow bag like you would a solid ceramic or plastic pot. Therefore, grow bags should have handles that allow you to move them more easily. Ideally, these handles should be durable with double stitching so that they don’t break under the weight of the plant and the soil when you move them.

Foldability

Grow bags should be made from material that’s flexible enough to fold it down because you can effectively make yourself a smaller pot by doing this. As such, there’s no need to fill your grow bag right to the top and waste potting soil if you don’t need the total volume of the pot.

Drainage

You should always choose a grow bag that has natural drainage. Fabric grow bags are porous, giving them excellent drainage capabilities. Although we don’t recommend plastic grow bags, they must have drainage holes in the base if you choose to use them. Otherwise, the plants you’re producing will become waterlogged, and the roots may rot.

How much you can expect to spend on grow bags

Grow bags are inexpensive, which is part of their appeal. Expect to pay anywhere from $10-$35 for a pack of five or six grow bags, depending on size and quality.

Grow bag FAQ

Can I use a grow bag more than once?

A. Yes, as long as your grow bag is in good condition, you can use it for several growing seasons until it wears out.

Can I reuse the soil in my grow bags?

A. You can reuse the soil in your grow bags, but be mindful that last year’s crop will have somewhat depleted nutrients from the soil. So you may need to add fertilizers and other nutrients. What’s more, some disease-prone plants, such as tomatoes, shouldn’t be grown in the same soil year after year. Instead, try to rotate the soil so that you can produce a different plant in it the following year.

What are the best grow bags?

Top grow bag

Winner Outfitters Grow Bags

What you need to know: These highly durable grow bags are great for people who want to use them for more than one season.

What you’ll love: Available in a range of sizes from 3-10 gallons, these bags feature sturdy handles and are double-stitched for durability.

What you should consider: Although they hold the listed capacity, some buyers expected them to be taller and narrower.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top grow bag for the money

247Garden Grow Bags

What you need to know: The perfect grow bags for buyers on a budget, though they may not last as long as pricier offerings.

What you’ll love: This option includes six grow bags to a pack and is available in sizes from 1-15 gallons. It also helps prevent root burn and root circling.

What you should consider: Handles could be sturdier.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

VIVOSUN Heavy Duty Grow Bags

What you need to know: This option is perfect for buyers who want a thick, durable fabric that still provides plenty of aeration.

What you’ll love: The 300g fabric is thicker than most other similar grow bags. It has durable reinforced handles, minimal water leakage and comes in sizes from 1-30 gallons.

What you should consider: Some sizes run a little small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

