Best Moscow mule gift set

The Moscow mule isn’t an especially old drink, nor is the name particularly noteworthy. Its creation is credited to a New York hotel in the early 1940s, with “Moscow” referencing the vodka and “mule” used because of the ginger beer kick.

Which Moscow mule gift sets are best?

A beverage of choice for many that both tastes great and looks terrific is the Moscow mule, a popular, easy-drinking cocktail that is especially enjoyable when made at home. Traditionally made in hammered copper mugs, the mule is a simple yet delectable drink yet round, though especially in the colder months.

As Moscow mule mugs are particularly eye-catching, they make great home bar accessories and gift sets. This Cocktail Box Co Moscow Mule Set has everything anyone needs to make the finest of repasts at home, though there is much to consider when purchasing a gift set.

What to know before you buy a Moscow mule gift set

What is a Moscow mule?

A Moscow mule is composed of vodka, ginger beer and lime juice. Typically it features 2 ounces of liquor to 6 ounces of ginger bit with a splash of juice. It’s a fairly simple drink to make as the contents are poured over ice and stirred, not shaken. Moscow mules are traditionally served in copper mugs.

Set basics

The central part of many Moscow mule sets is the copper mug, which is believed to intensify the flavor of lime and ginger. Most sets include a pair of mugs, though some may include four or even six. Moscow mules mugs are made of copper, though many are lined with stainless steel to prevent an acidic reaction with the interior of the mug. If the interior is completely copper, users should be careful not to make drinks that are highly acidic as they have the potential to corrode the interior over time.

Note the shape and construction of the handle as well. Most mugs feature the traditional zigzag design, though some options feature curved handles. The handle should be made of copper or brass.

What to look for in a quality Moscow mule gift set

Aesthetics

Copper mugs are made in two different styles, which offer different aesthetics. The most popular type is the hammered style, in which the mug appears to have a small plated exterior. The hammer style is preferred also because it tends to reduce the patina that can arise over time with copper vessels.

The alternative to hammered mugs is smooth ones. Some may find these are more elegant with a brighter exterior shine; however, they will need to be polished more frequently to prevent the patina.

While a majority of mugs show off the copper finish, some options may be coated with different colors for a unique look such as silver or gold.

Extras

More elaborate sets include cocktail extras that are useful in not only making mules but other drinks as well. A jigger is commonly included, which provides a one-ounce and two-ounce measurement for cocktails. Sets may also include stirring sticks, straws or a bar spoon.

Some sets may also include coasters, cocktail recipes and even bitters to create more elaborate concoctions.

Copper quality

It’s not always easy to determine the quality of copper used, but it will influence the longevity of the mugs. Typically, lower-quality copper is fairly inexpensive while high-end options will cost much more. Buy from reputable sellers and trusted brands

Be sure to check the handles; they should be welded on and not riveted.

How much you can expect to spend on Moscow mule gift set

Most Moscow mule sets cost between $20-$40 depending on the number of glasses and other accessories included.

Moscow mule gift set FAQ

Does a Moscow mule have to be made in a copper mug?

A. While the popular drink may also be made in highball or cocktail glass, the copper mug is the prevailing vessel of choice for both consumers and bartenders. Any Moscow mule set will feature prominently copper mugs.

What other drinks can I make in a Moscow mule mug?

A. A mint julep, as well as a greyhound, are often made in copper mugs; however, users can make any number of drinks in the mugs as they desire. It’s not uncommon to make a margarita, dark and stormy or even a gin and tonic in a copper mug. Most cocktails that would be served in rocks glasses would suffice, including drinks that are shaken. You’ll likely want to avoid any drinks that are particularly eye-catching and colorful as the solid exterior will prevent anyone from seeing the drink.

What’s the best Moscow mule gift set to buy?

Top Moscow mule gift set

Cocktail Box Co Moscow Mule Set

What you need to know: This comprehensive set features everything you need to make and enjoy a variety of quality Moscow mules.

What you’ll love: This setfeatures two hammered copper mugs and a pair of bitters to make slightly different versions of the traditional mule if desired. It includes lemon juice, ginger syrup, a cocktail pick, a muddler and a coaster.

What you should consider: It’s best to use fresh ginger beer and lime juice.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Moscow mule gift set for the money

Advanced Mixology Moscow Mule Set

What you need to know: Six stylish Moscow mule mugs feature in this useful and versatile value set from a trusted name in cocktails.

What you’ll love: The mugs are made of hammered stainless steel with a gunmetal finish for a unique, industrial look. This set comes at a terrific price for six mugs, straws and coasters. It also includes a brush, spoon and jigger to make a variety of drinks.

What you should consider: These mugs do not feature the traditional copper look.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Dutch International Monogram Moscow Mule Set

What you need to know: This bright, smooth set of copper mugs can be personalized for inventive gift giving.

What you’ll love: This set of four mugs can be personally monogrammed with a single letter. Each mug features a solid copper exterior with welded, gold zigzag handles.

What you should consider: When customizing this set, each glass must feature the same letter, with no extras.

Where to buy: Sold by Bed Bath & Beyond and Amazon

