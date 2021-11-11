Best gifts for type B personalities

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

What is the best gift for type B personalities?

If you enjoy the journey just as much as you enjoy the destination, have an affinity for creativity and a laidback mentality, then you may have a type B personality. In comparison to type A personalities, type B personalities practice greater patience, procrastinate and are less stressed on average. They enjoy relaxation and are adaptable to changes. When purchasing a gift for the special person in your life that fits this description, consider gifts that are creative and serve to be used with a purpose that matches their mentality.

What to consider before buying a gift for a type B personality

Creativity

One of the main traits of a person with a type B personality is creativity. They are less goal-oriented and more patient. They are able to savor the moments that lead to the destination. Creatives value expression, art and have a flair for the dramatics. They are detail-oriented specific to their niche and embrace change. Gifts to consider for a type B personality that allow for practice of creativity include, but are not limited to, anything related to art in the form of design and photography, music and literature.

Purpose

A good gift for someone with a type B personality will function in a way that allows for creativity, relaxation, socialization and something that can be used casually. Those with a type B personality tend to procrastinate, so an item such as a planner may help this personality type to focus. Type B personalities tend to find joy in the journey and the destination, rather than just the destination itself. A gift that they can use on the path to pursuing their dreams would be of optimal purpose and would be specific to the person. Any gift that has a purpose to satisfy the creative, free-spirited mind will be right up a type B personality’s alley.

Mentality

When purchasing a gift for those with a type B personality, consider their mentality and how they view certain situations. For example, type B personalities enjoy relaxation and know when to relax to prevent stress. Given this mentality, a good gift would be an item that promotes relaxation, such as a yoga mat, a meditation pillow and a self-care item. Another popular trait of a type B personality is to be laidback. If someone is even-tempered and laidback, they will likely have less specific desires and be pleased with any thoughtful or customized gift that you choose to give. Since type B personalities are creative, consider a gift that allows them to work towards this trait, like a journal or a camera.

How much you can expect to spend on a gift for a type B personality

Due to the range of possibilities, a good gift for a person with a type B personality could cost you anywhere from $5-$100, depending on the brand, size and purpose of the item. A small, generic item will be cheaper than a large, popular, specific item.

Gifts for type B personality FAQ

How do type B personalities deal with stress?

A. Type B personalities generally have lower levels of stress than those with type A personalities. Since they enjoy working steadily and value the path to personal achievement just as much as the achievement, they have a tendency to disregard physical and mental stress when a situation does not go as planned. They handle stress in a more relaxed manner and partake in activities that do not elicit a stressful environment.

How does someone with a type B personality view success?

A. Those with type B personalities view success as a slow-and-steady race. Since type B personalities are not as fond of competition as type A personalities, they simply enjoy brainstorming ideas and are happy to share any successes with others. They enjoy being creative in the pursuit of success and are more adaptable to changes along the way. If this personality type is not successful, they will not be entirely stressed about the outcome and will search for another route.

Best gifts for type B personalities

Cutiset 15 Ounce Ceramic Lava Mugs

These mugs are crafted from premium, lead-free, non-toxic, strong ceramic material to resist cracking and chipping. They feature subtly textured rims and come in multiple colors for all occasions. They are safe to use in the microwave, refrigerator, oven and dishwasher.

Available at: Amazon

Retrospec Meditation Cushion

This firm cushion is used for yoga meditation and features a built-in strap for carrying convenience. It does not contain synthetic fibers and is made with 100% cotton to prevent microplastics from entering the environment. It is light in density and features a removable cotton cover.

Available at: Amazon

Pacifica Beauty Super Green Detox Kale and Charcoal Facial Sheet Mask

This mask is good for all skin types and works to detox the skin with a blend of super greens and plant extracts. This cotton sheet mask helps to hydrate the skin in less than 15 minutes. It is free of harsh chemicals.

Available at: Amazon

BalanceFrom GoYoga All Purpose Exercise Yoga Matt

This yoga matt is made with high-density foam material. It comfortably cushions the spine, hips, knees and elbows on hard floors. This product is made with non- slip surfaces to prevent injuries. It is moisture-resistant and is easily washed with soap and water.

Available at: Amazon

Mooas Sunrise Wakeup Alarm Clock Nightlight

This alarm clock gets slowly brighter from 30 minutes before the alarm goes off to help those who commonly snooze the alarm to wake more efficiently. It features both alarm and snooze settings and a touch sensor button to turn off. It has two night light modes and the brightness can be adjusted. The multi-color mode includes five colors for every mood.

Available at: Amazon

“Creativity Inc.: Overcoming The Unforeseen Forces That Stand In The Way Of True Inspiration” Hardcover

This book is for the creatives who are experiencing a slump. It helps readers to unlock their passions without fear by diving into the mind of the entertainment industry’s most creative animators. It is a manual for anyone who strives for originality.

Available at: Amazon

