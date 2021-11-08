If you’re not sure that your giftee is going to love the gift you’re getting them, ask the cashier to include a gift receipt in the card or box at checkout.

Which Dior gift sets are best?

The best Dior gift set doesn’t need to cost a lot more than the single Dior product that made you consider a gift set in the first place. You just need to know what to look for as you shop.

A top pick is Dior’s J’adore Eau de Parfum 3-piece gift set, which includes both a full-size and a travel-size bottle of the perfume with an added moisturizer. Best of all, it sells for just a little more than you would spend on the full-size bottle of perfume alone.

What to know before you buy a Dior gift set

Go with what you know

The best Dior gift set for you will depend on how well you know your gift recipient. If you don’t know which specific products they use, but you do know they love Dior’s makeup, then the best Dior gift set for you will include a range of shades from the brand’s lipstick line. It’s a low-risk gift that’s sure to pay off. Conversely, if you know that the recipient loves a specific Dior scent, then few gifts top fragrance gift sets.

Don’t waste your money

The best Dior gift set is one that includes items your giftee is sure to use. Consider whether your gift recipient will enjoy all or at least most of the included products. For example, if you know your giftee only loves one shade of Dior lipstick and is very unlikely to wear others included in the gift set, then you’re better off picking up that one shade alone with a couple of other items you know they will love.

Seasonal offerings are the best

Some of the best Dior gift sets are seasonal. During the winter season, companies sell extra special gift sets so you can wow your loved ones with a spectacular gift from their favorite brand. The included products often change every year, but you’re almost guaranteed to get several limited edition items. The downside to this is that your recipient might never be able to find the same items again in the future, but that’s no reason to pass up a great gift.

What to look for in a quality Dior gift set

High concentrations

If you’ve decided to gift a Dior fragrance set, go with one that has the highest fragrance concentration you can comfortably afford. The higher the concentration your fragrance has, the longer it will last.

Generally, Eau de Cologne has a 2%-4% fragrance concentration and will last about 2 hours. Eau de Toilette has a 5%-15% concentration and will last 2-3 hours. Finally, Eau de Parfum has a concentration of 15%-20% and lasts about 5 hours.

Reusable packaging

Don’t assume that your gift recipient will want to toss their gift packaging. Given that Dior is an iconic brand, their gift boxes and bags are meant to be displayed or repurposed. So when you select a gift set, don’t neglect to consider which packaging your giftee will want to add to their current Dior collection because it can be just as important as the products that come inside of it.

Full-size items with bonuses

Sometimes smaller versions of products are included in gift sets because they come with several other valuable items. But if you are buying a Dior gift set with one specific item in mind, such as a perfume, then prioritize finding a set that includes a full-size version of that item first.

If you’re paying the same price to get less of the product you want, then it’s not the best Dior gift set for you. Focus on what you want and look at the other items as a bonus.

How much you can expect to spend on a Dior gift set

You can find the best Dior gift sets in prices between $40-$157.

Dior gift set FAQ

What types of gift sets does Dior sell?

A. Dior sells makeup, fragrance and skincare gift sets.

When does Dior release their holiday gift sets?

A. You can usually find them in early October.

What’s the best Dior gift set to buy?

Top Dior gift set

Dior J’adore Eau de Parfum Gift Set

What you need to know: This is the best Dior gift set for those who want a full-size bottle of the brand’s most iconic fragrance with two bonus products.

What you’ll love: This high-concentration Eau de Parfum set includes a full-size bottle of Dior’s J’adore plus a travel size version and a bottle of J’adore body milk–all for just a little more than you would spend on the full-size bottle of J’adore alone.

What you should consider: While it is a good deal for J’adore, it is a bit expensive.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s and Ulta Beauty

Top Dior gift set for the money

Dior Backstage Face & Body Foundation Customizable Set

What you need to know: It comes with one full-size foundation, plus two bonus items.

What you’ll love: The Dior Backstage Face & Body Foundation is available in over 35 shades, is suitable for all skin types and provides medium-to-full coverage. The set also comes with a small Dior Backstage Primer as well as an adorable Dior travel bag.

What you should consider: The small bottle of Dior Backstage Primer won’t last long, but it gives you enough to test the product.

Where to buy: Sold by Sephora

Worth checking out

Dior Sauvage Eau de Parfum Gift Set

What you need to know: This full-size bottle of Dior’s Sauvage Eau de Parfum includes two other gifts for just a little more.

What you’ll love: The earthy and woody scents with notes of bergamot, vanilla and nutmeg make this a top-seller for Dior. The full-size fragrance comes with a full travel size bottle that is refillable.

What you should consider: The refillable travel bottle is limited edition, but chances are, Dior will come out with another version after this set sells out.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Sephora, Ulta Beauty and Macy’s

