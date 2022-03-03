Which Moen showerheads are best?

In 1937, Moen founder Al Moen burned his hands at an old-fashioned two-handle faucet trying to wash them after work one evening. This singular event inspired him to revolutionize plumbing as people knew it, leading to his invention of the single-handle faucet. By the 1940s, Moen had begun production of his entire line of plumbing faucets. To this day, Moen continues to deliver the most quality faucets in North America, with quality products designed to last a lifetime.

A top pick for a quality Moen showerhead is the Moen 26009 Engage Magnetix 2.5 GPM Handheld/Rain Shower Head. Its two-in-one configuration and magnetic docking system make it the best choice.

What to know before you buy a Moen showerhead

Types of showerheads

There are several types of Moen showerheads. The most common is the single faucet showerhead, the traditional design of the most common showerheads. It usually consists of a flexible hose connected to a showerhead at the end. Additionally, there are combination showerheads that have two or more heads for much more showering variety. They offer more variety in your showering experience, often coming with multiple spray settings and water pressure settings.

Variations of showerheads

Just like the various types of showerheads, Moen also produces several variations of showerheads. The most common is the fixed showerhead, which comes with several different spray settings that you can adjust by twisting the showerhead. However, other variations of showerheads, including rainfall showerheads, offer a continuous downpour of water at a constant rate. These heads are great for those looking to be fully immersed in a shower of water.

Water pressure

Water pressure will be a matter of preference for most people. Some people enjoy a gentle stream of water, which makes rainfall showerheads an excellent choice for them. However, others will want more powerful streams of water, which works well for those with tired or sore muscles.

What to look for in a quality Moen showerhead

Spray settings

Most Moen showerheads will come with at least six distinct spray settings, offering a variety of different spray styles that can suit anyone’s showering needs. A few of Moen’s more expensive models offer more settings (some offering up to a dozen) that can allow a showerhead to switch between settings like rainfall and massage sprays.

Maintenance and installation

Many of Moen’s shower heads are not only easy to install but self-cleaning as well. Many also come with smudge and water-resistant exteriors that keep the showerheads and hoses looking sparkling for years.

Hose length

The most common length for showerhead hoses is around 60 inches. This offers flexibility when using the showerhead and makes it convenient for those with disabilities to access the various features that Moen showerheads offer.

How much you can expect to spend on a Moen showerhead

Because of Moen’s dedication to quality construction and performance, their lines of showerheads will cost more than average. Inexpensive Moen showerheads will cost between $30-$90 and come with the most basic shower features, including a few different spray settings. Most mid-tier Moen showerheads will cost between $90-$300 and include several combinations of showerheads and spray settings. The most expensive Moen showerheads will cost over $300, some costing as much as $900. These showerheads are a part of Moen’s special collections, such as their luxury Victorian-inspired lines.

Moen showerhead FAQ

How do you clean Moen showerheads?

A. The recommended way of cleaning most showerheads is to soak them in vinegar for a few hours before running them on their highest spray settings. This combination will help break down mineral deposit build-up that is common in places with hard water.

Do higher water pressure showerheads use more water?

A. Many modern showerheads use smaller jets of oxygenated water to create a more pressurized shower flow without using more water. However, in some other cases, when the flow restrictor valve is removed, more water will be used.

What is the best Moen showerhead to buy?

Top Moen showerhead

Moen 26009 Engage Magnetix 2.5 GPM Handheld/Rain Shower Head

What you need to know: This two-in-one Moen showerhead offers excellent versatility with two distinct magnetic showerheads, perfect for every kind of person.

What you’ll love: Users love the sleek modern design that matches any bathroom aesthetic with a powerful magnet to keep the showerheads in place.

What you should consider: Some users have noted that the showerheads are plastic, which may be disappointing for those looking for a fully metallic showerhead.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Top Moen showerhead for the money

Moen Engage Magnetix Six-Function Handheld Showerhead

What you need to know: The Moen Engage showerhead combines a magnetic docking base with one of the most customizable showerheads on the market.

What you’ll love: It has a spot-resistant brushed nickel finish that keeps fingerprints and water stains off of its exterior. Additionally, it complies with ADA specifications.

What you should consider: Some users are unsatisfied with the low flow showerhead requirements that result in lower water pressure.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Worth checking out

Moen S6320BN Velocity Two-Function 8-Inch Diameter Rainshower Showerhead

What you need to know: This rainshower showerhead delivers an expansive range of water coverage for total immersion.

What you’ll love: It features an adjustable water flow that allows a user to switch between full and rinsing rain modes. Additionally, it comes available in four distinct colors.

What you should consider: It is relatively expensive.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

Moen 23046BRB Banbury 5-Spray Hand Shower with Hose and Bracket

What you need to know: This beautiful showerhead in Mediterranean bronze offers a high combination of sprays for variety during your showering experience.

What you’ll love: Many users have praised its easy installation and self-cleaning nozzle, which keeps the showerhead clean and sturdy for a long time.

What you should consider: A few users have reported that they do not enjoy the plastic hose of the showerhead.

Where to buy: Available at Amazon

