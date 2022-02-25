Which black shower curtain is best?

If you have a bathroom with darker tile or walls, a shower curtain that matches the theme makes a significant difference. Even if you are just looking for a statement color in your bathroom, a black shower curtain is a modern, beautiful addition. The best is the World Products Mart Hotel Style Shower Curtain, which combines a waterproof inner liner and outer layer for quick drying, privacy and an elegant look.

What to know before you buy a black shower curtain

Shade of black or patterns

While black shower curtains do not come with a lot of variety, there are slightly different shades of black that may match differently with the color theme of the rest of your bathroom. There also are primarily black curtains with designs that incorporate other colors, such as white, gray, silver and gold.

Materials used

The most common materials used for shower curtains are polyester or plastic blends that are completely waterproof. Other materials include water-resistant cotton or bamboo blends and hybrid fabrics that offer a lighter, more textured feel but lack the same level of resistance to water.

Shower curtain dimensions

Your shower’s dimensions should determine those of your shower curtain. Most shower curtains are 72 inches wide, but you may need a different size if you have an unusually shaped shower or a shower stall.

What to look for in a quality black shower curtain

Machine washable

Machine washability is quickly becoming common in shower curtains. This greatly reduces the care and maintenance you have to put into the shower curtain if grime or mildew begin to form.

Texture

Many shower curtains have exterior textures that enhance their design. These include seersucker, waffle weave and mesh.

Weight

Look for a heavier curtain to prevent billowing, especially if there is no interior lining to keep water from splashing out of the shower.

Anti-rust grommets

Metal grommets provide the best stability for the shower curtain, keeping the pressure of the water from ripping it off its hook. However, metal is prone to rusting during prolonged exposure to moisture if not properly treated. Look for grommets treated with an anti-rust compound.

How much can you expect to spend on a black shower curtain

Most cost $10-$40, with a small number of high-quality options costing more.

Black shower curtain FAQ

Do shower curtains have other purposes?

A. Many shower curtains now serve other needs as well. They’re sometimes marketed as window curtains, closet covers, wall decorations or separation curtains for splitting a room. A divider can be especially useful in dorm rooms, where privacy is at a premium. Just remember that some dorms have rules about what you can hang, and where.

What if I don’t like the hooks that come with my curtain?

A. While many shower curtains come with plastic hooks that work with the curtain’s grommets, if you want nicer, sturdier hooks, you can buy them separately.

What are the best black shower curtains to buy?

Top black shower curtain

World Products Mart Hotel Style Shower Curtain

What you need to know: This hotel-quality black shower curtain is made of sturdy polyester.

What you’ll love: It has a waterproof snap-in lining with a cloth feel that keeps water from splashing out and is easily removable when you want to clean it. The outer curtain repels water and has an attractive waffle weave. It doesn’t require separate shower hooks due to its built-in heavy-duty snap hooks.

What you should consider: The mesh top may not be to everyone’s taste, as it makes the top of the shower visible from the outside.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top black shower curtain for money

MitoVilla Black Boho Shower Curtain Set

What you need to know: This black shower curtain has an abstract white geometric design on the lower half that adds a bit of flair.

What you’ll love: It comes in nine sizes and has a weighted bottom to prevent billowing that would let water spill out. It’s designed to also stand in as a tapestry, window curtain or room partition.

What you should consider: Some users report that the metal shower hooks provided with it are not as durable as higher-quality ones.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Laurel Black Shower Curtain

What you need to know: It’s made from lightweight faux silk polyester with exterior tufting for a contemporary, textured look.

What you’ll love: It’s machine washable and is safe in the dryer as well. It has buttonholes instead of traditional metal grommets to prevent water damage.

What you should consider: You’ll want to add a water-repellent liner, which is not included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

