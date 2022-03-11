Which twin XL bedsheet is best

Twin extra-large bedsheets, also known as twin XL, are made to fit twin XL mattresses. These mattresses are the same width as regular twin mattresses but five inches longer to accommodate taller sleepers. Many colleges use twin XL mattresses in their residence halls.

Finding the right twin XL bedsheets for your mattress is an essential step towards sound sleep. There are many different twin XL bedsheets made from different fabrics and offering a wide variety of benefits. For its overall comfort and chemical-free manufacturing, the top choice is California Design Den’s 400 Thread Count Cotton Sheet Set.

What to know before you buy twin XL bedsheets

Twin XL bedsheets are made from different materials

There are several different cotton varieties of twin XL bedsheets. Jersey knit cotton sheets are stretchable and feel like a T-shirt. Cotton percale feels cool and breathable. In general, cotton sheets will be softer and more expensive with higher thread counts and longer staples. Microfiber, a woven polyester blend, is also soft and durable and often free of wrinkles.

Twin XL bedsheets have different weaves

Twin XL sheets can be knit like jersey sheets, making them soft and flexible. Cotton percale sheets are woven tightly for a smooth look. A sateen weave is thick and silky for extra warmth.

Twin XL bedsheets have different finishes

Many consumers don’t realize that twin XL bedsheets have a finish on them. This finish keeps the sheets from wrinkling or losing their shape over time. However, the finish used for this is chemically-based, so that may cause sensitivities or just be personally unappealing for some people. Look for “pure finish” sheets if you want sheets untreated by chemicals. Keep in mind that those sheets likely will wrinkle as a result.

What to look for in quality twin XL bedsheets

Thread count

Softness is often tied to thread count, the number of threads per square inch of material. The normal range is 200 to 1,000, although some brands exceed 1,000 even though there is no correlation to extra softness. It is recommended to stay between 400 to 600 for optimal softness.

Deep pockets

If your mattress is extra thick or a pillow top, look for twin XL sheets with deep pockets. This means they will fit mattresses up to 17 inches. There are even extra-deep pocket sheets that fit mattresses up to 22 inches. Standard sheets likely won’t stay on a taller mattress. Remember too that twin sheets will not fit a twin XL snugly, so you will want to ensure that you have the right size and fit.

Elastic edges

For the most secure placement of a twin XL sheet, look for elastic sheets that go around the entire edge of the sheet. Some sheets put elastic in the corners, but that can make it challenging to put on and more likely to come off.

Pill resistance

Keeping sheets from pilling requires longer-staple cotton, which can be more expensive. Over time, all-cotton sheets are likely to shrink due to multiple washes, making the fit over the mattress tighter.

How much you can expect to spend on twin XL bedsheets

Basic microfiber single fitted twin XL sheets run $15-$25, while three-piece twin XL sets cost $25-$40. Higher thread count twin XL sheets and five-piece sets cost $40-$60 and even higher for some luxury brands.

Twin XL bedsheets FAQ

Why do my twin XL sheets still feel stiff after washing them the first time?

A. Colored twin XL sheets may need multiple washes to help soften them. When a dye is added to sheets after they are woven together, it can create a stiff feeling that isn’t always loosened up with just one wash cycle.

What is GSM?

A. The acronym GSM stands for grams per square inch. This is helpful for microfiber sheets. A lower GSM means a sheet will be lightweight, while higher GSMs are thicker and more durable. Sheets with GSMs between 90 to 110 are usually the most comfortable.

What are the best twin XL bedsheets to buy?

Top twin XL bedsheet

California Design Den 400 Thread Count Cotton Sheet Set

What you need to know: These are some of the softest and most breathable cotton sheets around and come in a wide range of colors and designs.

What you’ll love: Designed for overall health, these sheets are 100% cotton and LEED-certified. They are handcrafted and stitched with a 4-inch pleat. There are odor-free and won’t pill. They are widely endorsed by many national consumer outlets.

What you should consider: There is no wrinkle-free guarantee since the sheets are 100% cotton.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top twin XL bedsheets for the money

Sweet Home Collection 1500 Supreme Collection Soft Twin XL Sheets

What you need to know: This is a very affordable three-piece set of soft microfiber, double-brushed sheets and a pillowcase.

What you’ll love: Providing extra comfort and softness, these sheets have an heirloom style with deep pockets that fit mattresses up to 16 inches. There are 40 colors to choose from with both fade and wrinkle-resistant properties.

What you should consider: Thinner mattresses may find the deep pocket design to have too much material for a proper fit.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Green Bay Home Extra Soft Heather Jersey Knit Sheets

What you need to know: These sheets are extra soft and feel like your favorite t-shirt to help you sleep through the night.

What you’ll love: The 80% to 20% cotton-polyester blend stays warm in the winter and cool in the summer. The sheets are flexible and snugly fit 14-inch mattresses. They have a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

What you should consider: This type of knitting can lose its shape over time.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

