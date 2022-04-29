Which girls bed sheets are best?

It’s hard enough to find good sheets, let alone trying to find them specifically for girls. For starters, what makes them sheets for girls? Considerations for materials and thread counts are the same as for boys and adults, but the sizes and designs may be different.

The best girls bed sheet set is the Softan Kids Bed Sheet Set. The sheets are perfect for younger kids, thanks to their fun designs, and parents will love how easy they are to clean.

What to know before you buy girls bed sheets

What designs are for girls?

If you search “girls bed sheets” on Amazon, you’ll find endless results with the same themes: bright pastel pinks and purples, cutesy animals and princesses. For some girls and the parents of babies and toddlers, this may be perfect. However, this isn’t the case for others, who may prefer the color blue, cars and spaceships. If they’re old enough, have them browse sheets with you. It is a great bonding activity and will ensure they’ll be happy with the purchase.

Size

Girls bed sheets are typically sized for young children. This means most sheets you’ll find are twins and fulls, plus crib-sized sheets for babies and toddlers. If you need larger sizes, you’ll have better luck if you cut “girls” out of your search parameters.

Depth

For fitted sheets, you need to consider the depth in addition to the overall size. Depth is designed to be an inch or two longer than the thickness of the mattress so that the sheet can curl under it and be tightly secured. Most girls bed sheets have depths of up to 12 inches.

Bundles

Most girls bed sheets come in bundles rather than sold individually. There are two main kinds of bundles: sheet sets and full bedding sets.

Sheet sets typically include a fitted and flat sheet, plus either one or two pillowcases, depending on the size of the sheets.

typically include a fitted and flat sheet, plus either one or two pillowcases, depending on the size of the sheets. Full bedding sets include everything in sheet sets plus a topper and usually a pillow sham or two, again depending on the size of the sheets. The topper is most often a comforter, but quilts, duvets or duvet covers are also possible.

What to look for in quality girls bed sheets

Material

Most girls bed sheets are microfiber, but some are cotton.

Microfiber , a term for any short-length synthetic material, is most common for three key reasons: It’s among the cheapest to produce, it’s easy to print designs on and it’s easy to care for.

, a term for any short-length synthetic material, is most common for three key reasons: It’s among the cheapest to produce, it’s easy to print designs on and it’s easy to care for. Cotton can be pricey and is typically outgrown too quickly to be a sound investment. It is usually only available in solid colors but is softer and more breathable.

Side labels

Some bed sheets have labels on the side that mark them as being the long or short side. These make making the bed much easier.

How much you can expect to spend on girls bed sheets

Girls sheet sets typically cost $10-$60 with most topping out at $25. Better-quality sets and those that also include bedding start around $30. Prices only reach or exceed $100 for sets that can also be used by adults.

Girls bed sheets FAQ

Should I buy sheets individually or in a bundle?

A. That depends on several factors.

Age: For safety reasons, babies shouldn’t have more than a fitted sheet to lay on. But toddlers and up can safely take advantage of a full set.

For safety reasons, babies shouldn’t have more than a fitted sheet to lay on. But toddlers and up can safely take advantage of a full set. Cost: If you don’t yet have a full set of sheets for older children, buying one will save you money. However, if your child is about to outgrow their bed and you only need to replace a damaged sheet, buying a set will waste money.

If you don’t yet have a full set of sheets for older children, buying one will save you money. However, if your child is about to outgrow their bed and you only need to replace a damaged sheet, buying a set will waste money. Want: Your child may prefer to sleep without certain aspects of bedding, such as a flat sheet or comforter. Buying a set that includes unwanted elements is wasteful.

How do I care for girls bed sheets?

A. Girls bed sheets are particularly easy to care for because they’re designed with use by children in mind. You need to look hard to find any sheets that aren’t machine-washable, but keep in mind that some require certain water temperatures or cycle types to prevent damage. You can find your sheets’ care requirements on the tag.

What are the best girls bed sheets to buy?

Top girls bed sheets

Softan Kids Bed Sheet Set

What you need to know: They’re comfortable and affordable.

What you’ll love: The set includes a fitted and flat sheet plus one pillowcase. It is available in twin and full sizes with a deep pocket and comes in nine designs. They are made of double-brushed microfiber for softness and durability and are machine-washable.

What you should consider: A few consumers reported these sheets feeling stiff. Others reported receiving sheets with colors that didn’t match the listed image.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top girls bed sheets for the money

Franco Kids Bedding and Sheet Set

What you need to know: This set includes both the sheets and the bedding.

What you’ll love: The twin-sized set includes a fitted and flat sheet, a comforter and one pillow sham and case, while the full-sized set also includes an extra pillow sham and case. All materials are made of microfiber for easy cleaning, comfort and durability.

What you should consider: Some customers had issues with the comforter filling bunching up after being washed. Others reported it not being as soft as anticipated.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Everyday Kids Toddler Sheet Set

What you need to know: These sheets are perfect for especially young children.

What you’ll love: The set includes a fitted and flat sheet plus one pillowcase for a toddler-sized bed. They are made of brushed microfiber for softness and easy care. The company is family-owned and based in the U.S. The set includes a 30-day, money-back guarantee.

What you should consider: Use caution when adding to your cart — some of the sets only include two pillowcases instead of being a full sheet set, confusing some purchasers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.