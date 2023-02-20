These items will keep your kitchen organized and make it seem more spacious

A small kitchen poses various challenges. There never seems to be enough room to work, especially around the sink where cleaning items and dishes can lead to a cluttered area. Fortunately, there are simple solutions to free up space. From over-the-sink dish racks to under-sink organizers to compact dishwashers, the right items will make up for your kitchen’s limited size.

In this article: Kraus Multipurpose Over-Sink Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack, Lynk Professional Slide-Out Under-Sink Cabinet Organizer and Farberware Professional Compact Portable Countertop Dishwasher.

Reasons to declutter your sink area

When a kitchen is small, typically cabinet and storage space is also limited. With few places to put them, items often accumulate around the sink area. This can lead to dirty and clean dishes coming into contact, which can spread germs. Additionally, cleaning products that aren’t properly stored may end up next to food, which can be dangerous. Clutter also looks bad, and detracts from your kitchen’s charm.

Ways to maximize space around your sink

Organizing the area around your sink is as simple as adding more spaces to keep items neatly stored. In a small kitchen, an over-the-sink dish rack and under-sink organizer are the perfect accessories for accomplishing this goal.

Unlike standard dish racks that need to be placed on the countertop and take up space, over-the-sink dish racks are designed to fit directly over one side of the sink. Some models have a flat design and may have a compartment for silverware. An alternative to flat over-the-sink dish racks are vertical tiered models with multiple compartments that fit over the back of a sink. Regardless of the model you choose, each design is made to provide space to keep dishes tidy as they dry.

As the name implies, under-sink organizers are made to provide storage under the kitchen sink. They have multiple compartments for holding kitchen cleaning solutions, sponges, disinfectants, scrub brushes and more. Single or multi-tiered models are available. Another convenient feature that is offered by some models is a sliding mechanism that makes it simple to pull the unit in and out to easily access the items.

Some kitchens don’t have enough space for a full-sized dishwasher. In such cases, a portable dishwasher is an excellent choice.

Portable dishwashers fall into two categories: freestanding and countertop. Freestanding portable models measure around 24 inches and can fit as many as 12 place settings and a few other items. They have wheels that make them easy to roll away for storage after use.

Most countertop portable dishwashers range in size from 18 to 24 inches in width. Although they don’t take up a lot of counter space, they have enough room inside to wash several place settings, silverware and maybe a small pot or pan.

Best space-saving items for small kitchens

Kraus Multipurpose Over-Sink Roll-Up Dish-Drying Rack

In addition to a space-saving design that fits nicely over most sinks, this rack rolls up after use for easy storage. It’s also durable and can hold up to 40 pounds.

Sold by Amazon

Heomu 2-Tier Over-the-Sink Dish-Drying Rack

If you don’t have a lot of surface space, you need a dish rack that stores items vertically. In addition to two tiers, this model has multiple slots, compartments and hooks for holding numerous plates, cups, utensils and more.

Sold by Amazon

Kohler Multipurpose Over-the-Sink Drying Rack

If you aren’t sure what size to buy when shopping for a dish rack, this extendable model is for you. Once extended, it can fit sinks up to 17 inches in width. A utensil holder is included.

Sold by Amazon

Lynk Professional Slide-Out Under-Sink Cabinet Organizer

Dual shelves and a sturdy build are the key features of this organizer that has an easy slide-out design. It looks nice too, thanks to the chrome finish.

Sold by Amazon

Madesmart 2-Tier Organizer

Although simple, this organizer offers two tiers that will help you tidy up the area under your kitchen sink. It’s an affordable slide-out model that’s easy to use.

Sold by Amazon

Whirlpool 24-Inch Heavy-Duty Portable Dishwasher

Although compact, this dishwasher has impressive features, such as delayed start, high-temperature wash and soil-sensor technology. It boasts interior space for up to 12 place settings.

Sold by Home Depot

Farberware Professional Compact Portable Countertop Dishwasher

This compact model fits nicely on your countertop yet can fit as many as six place settings. It has seven wash cycles for different dish-cleaning needs.

Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Multiple slots, a utensil caddy and a roll-up design make the Koroda Over-the-Sink Dish-Drying Rack a good choice for limited space.

