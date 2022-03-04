Which roll-up dish drying racks are best?

There are many different dish racks on the market with various materials and pros and cons. Your lifestyle and the size of your kitchen will play a large role in which dish rack you need. Roll-up dish racks are great because they take up less space and drain directly into your sink.

The Surpahs Over The Sink Multipurpose Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack is one of the best roll-up dish racks because of its convenience. It is easy to roll up, and it has strong counter mounts that allow it to hold more weight.

What to know before you buy a roll-up dish drying rack

Roll-up racks vs. countertop racks

Roll-up racks take up a lot less space and rest over the sink, while countertop racks are larger and take up counter space. However, roll-up racks need to be removed every time you use the sink, which can be tedious. Finally, countertop racks typically hold more dishes and accommodate a larger family, while roll-up racks are better for individuals or smaller households.

Drainage and space

Roll-up racks are a great option since the water drains directly into the sink. The convenient drainage means a lot less cleaning, and there is less chance of mold buildup. Countertop drying racks will either include with a draining board or you will have to buy one separately. They need to be cleaned more often to prevent mold or bad odors.

How often you cook

Roll-up dish drying racks are not the best for aspiring chefs since they cannot hold as much weight as countertop drying racks. They are also smaller, so you might have to hand dry many of the dishes that don’t fit well on them. Furthermore, roll-up racks might not sustain as much weight before collapsing or bending.

What to look for in a quality roll-up dish drying rack

Material

Stainless steel dish drying racks are extremely durable, and with proper care, they will remain rust-resistant. These dish drying racks tend to be pricier.

Plastic dish racks are affordable and rust-resistant. They are also very lightweight and easy to clean. The only real con is that they have a cheaper look.

Silicone is a more eco-friendly option than plastic while being almost as affordable. It also stands up better to high heat. However, if it is left wet too long, it can become moldy.

Bamboo dish racks look pleasing to the eye, and they are biodegradable. They are affordable and easy to maintain. However, they can become moldy and untenable unless you clean them often.

Sturdy design

Roll-up dish racks are simplistic, and while not truly made for heavy loads, durability is essential. After all, you don’t want to play Jenga with expensive dishes. Roll-up dish racks have both a weight capacity and heat-safety rating up to a certain temperature.

You also want to consider how the dish rack fits over your sink. Try to measure the width of your sink and make sure there is some overlap between the dish rack and your sink. If there isn’t enough overlap, you run the risk of the dish rack bending or collapsing, as well as broken dishes.

Cooking prep

Many roll-up dish racks can double as prep stations. As long as the space between the grates isn’t too wide, you can use the dish rack to cut veggies and fruit or season or store ingredients. Some people will value this more than others, but it is great to get more functionality out of each kitchen appliance and tool.

How much you can expect to spend on a roll-up dish drying rack

Roll-up dish racks can be as little as $5, while premium options can run up to about $80.

Roll-up dish drying rack FAQ

Why do dish drying racks get so dirty?

A. When cooking food and using the kitchen, different liquids and oils can splash on the rack. Water from drying dishes can pool or damage the drying rack material. There is also dust and stale kitchen air hitting the dish rack.

What is the advantage of air-drying dishes?

A. While air-drying dishes takes a little longer, it is cleaner and might even ultimately save time. Hand drying dishes require a towel or washcloth, but using a cloth collects a lot of water and bacteria. Air drying eliminates the possibility of bacteria being wiped onto the dishes.

What’s the best roll-up dish drying rack to buy?

Top roll-up dish drying rack

Surpahs Over The Sink Multipurpose Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack

What you need to know: This is a large roll-up dish rack that can fit on most sinks and is also easy to maintain and roll up.

What you’ll love: It sits far on both ends of the sink, making it very durable. It is safe to wash in the dishwasher, and it’s very easy to roll up and use. It holds a lot of weight for the design and looks more aesthetically pleasing than most other racks.

What you should consider: The steel is wrapped inside the silicone, so it’s hard to see if the steel is rusting without breaking the rack.



Top roll-up dish drying rack for the money

Ahyuan Roll up Dish Drying Rack

What you need to know: This is a very lightweight stainless steel dish rack that comes in multiple sizes with strong countertop mounts.

What you’ll love: Multiple size options run up to 20.5 by 19.6 inches. The stainless steel grates are durable and wide, making them easy to clean. It’s easy to roll up, and the black countertop mounts are sturdy.

What you should consider: It’s hard to put a lot of dishes on this since there is a lot of space between the grates, and some dishes tend to slip.



Worth checking out

Kraus KRM-10BLACK Silicone-Coated Stainless Steel Over The Sink Multipurpose Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack

What you need to know: This is a stainless steel/silicone dish drying rack that packs down very small and makes for a great prep station.

What you’ll love: The grates are narrow, allowing dishes to stay in place without slipping. It can handle high heat and heavy pots and pans. The silicone coating looks great and needs only occasional cleaning.

What you should consider: There is only one size option, which might be too big for some sinks.



Stephen Morin writes for BestReviews.

