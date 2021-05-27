Menstrual & Personal Cleaning

Skip to content
KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos
Albuquerque
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
🔴 Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
News
KRQE En Español
Top Stories
Albuquerque News
New Mexico News
U.S. News
World
Business
Community News
Crime
Don’t Miss
Education
Entertainment
Health ⦿ Coronavirus
KRQE Investigates
Larry Barker
Politics ⦿ Government ⦿ Legislature ⦿ Elections
Space ⦿ Technology
Unemployment News
Weird – Off Beat
Wildfires
☆ News Resources
Coronavirus
Complete COVID-19 Resource Guide
Latest Coronavirus News
New Mexico Coronavirus News
COVID Vaccine
Tracking COVID-19 in New Mexico
COVID Cases by County, by Day
Tracking COVID-19 in Navajo Nation
Trendline Charts: New Mexico COVID Cases by County, by Day
COVID-19 Testing Sites
We’re Open
Weather
Radar
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Full Forecast VIDEO
Forecast Maps
Hourly Forecasts
Pollen & Air Quality
Winds
Submit Weather Photos & Videos
Albuquerque Weather
Rio Rancho Weather
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mountains
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas/Northeast NM
Roswell/Southeast NM
Las Cruces
Roads
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Friday Night Football
NCAA Football
NCAA Men’s Basketball
NCAA Women’s Basketball
MLB Baseball
MLS Soccer
NFL
NBA Basketball
NHL Hockey
Top Stories
Duke City Gladiators lose late on Saturday at Tucson
Top Stories
Byron takes pole for 1st Cup race on Indy road course
LEADING OFF: Dodgers’ Scherzer faces familiar Mets lineup
Chargers edge Rams 13-6 in SoFi’s first game with fans
Gallo homers twice, Judge goes deep again, Yanks top ChiSox
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a News Tip to ReportIt!
Submit Photos, Videos, Files
Photo & Video Galleries
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Careers at KRQE
More
👑 BestReviews
🏅Contests
🌠 Horoscopes
📆 Local Events Calendar
🎰 New Mexico Lottery
🔶 New Mexico Living
🔶 FOX New Mexico
🔶 New Mexico CW
🔶 BorderReport.com
🔶 MysteryWire.com
About Us
Advertise or Sales Inquiry
Contact Us
Email Newsletters
KRQE Mobile Apps
KRQE Cares
Meet The Team
Sitemap
TV Schedule
Corrections
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Menstrual & Personal Cleaning
Best menstrual pads for heavy flow
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breaking News
SIGN UP
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Victim, suspect named in fatal Washington Middle School shooting
Video
Two NM schools going remote due to COVID-19
Video
1 dead, 1 in custody in Washington Middle School shooting
Video
School bus driver shortage leaves parents in a bind
Video
The Santa Fe Indian Market returns in person this year
Video
Final Summerfest for 2021 in Ventana Ranch Saturday
Video
New thriller begins production in Santa Fe
Morning fog south, more storms on the way
Video
New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶
Don't Miss
What’s happening around New Mexico August 13 – August 19
Tree climbing competition held at Roosevelt Park
Video
Census 2020: How has New Mexico’s population changed?
Video
MORE IN DON'T MISS
Photo Galleries
New Bernalillo County headquarters to open next week
Gallery
PHOTOS: Sturgis Motorcycle Rally 2021
PHOTOS: California’s Dixie Fire has destroyed more than 100 homes
Video
MORE PHOTO GALLERIES
News Resources - Maps
MAP: 2021 Albuquerque Homicides
2021 New Mexico Wildfires Locator Map
MAP: 2021 Free Summer Lunch Programs & Story Time in the Park
Map: New Mexico Veterans’ Monuments and Memorials
Map: Albuquerque Public Art Locator
MORE NEWS RESOURCES