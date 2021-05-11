The best electric razor for women

Electric razors for women
If you are considering hair removal, there are many choices such as shaving, waxing, threading and laser hair removal to rid yourself of unwanted hair. The easiest way to remove your hair at home is by shaving. It is up to you whether you choose a manual razor or an electric one for the purpose.
Manual vs. electric razors
A manual razor uses a single blade or multiple straight blades that you pull or drag along your skin to cut the hair. However, frequent shaving with a manual razor may lead to skin irritation, cuts, ingrown hairs and razor bumps. They give you a closer shave along with the likelihood of more injuries or cuts if not done carefully. Using a manual razor is called wet shaving, as you need to use shaving gel or soap for the blade to glide smoothly over your skin.
An electric razor has two parts to cut hair. It has a thin metal holed foil on the outside and a small set of blades inside that quickly move back and forth or in circular motion under the foil. The outer-holed foil has a smooth finish on the outside and a blade on the inside. They are less irritating, so you are less likely to cut yourself. Using an electric razor is called dry shaving, as you can use it on your skin without soap or water.
Rotary vs. linear electric razor
There are two basic kinds of electric razors. Both have a similar outer foil and a different undercutter blade on the inside. In the rotary electric razor, the blade moves in circles underneath the foil. In the linear system, the blade moves from one side to another in a straight line inside the foil.
Best electric razors for women
Best overall electric razor
Philips SatinShave Advanced Women’s Electric Shaver
This electric shaver has hypoallergenic flexing foil for shaving sensitive skin where you are prone to cuts and irritation. This portable electric razor comes with four accessories, making it easier to trim long hairs before shaving.
Best high-end electric razor
This Braun razor has two different heads and is used to trim and shave the hair in the hardest-to-reach areas. It has 40 tweezers in its motor to provide a close shave that gives you a clean shave that lasts for weeks. It is waterproof, so you can also use it in the bath.
Best inexpensive electric razor
Remington Smooth & Silky On the Go Shaver
This affordable razor is compact, cordless, and can fit in your bag. You can also use the linear shaver for quick touch-ups.
Best cordless electric razor
Remington F5 Comfort Series Foil Shaver
This intercept shaving technology provides a long-lasting shave. It can be used cordless for up to 60 minutes and is also washable.
Best multipurpose electric razor
Conair All-In-One Precision Trimmer
You can use this all-in-one electric razor on your face to shape your eyebrows and remove facial hair. You can also use it to shave hair from your legs and bikini line.
Best electric razor with an exfoliator
Remington Smooth & Silky Body & Bikini Kit
In addition to having several attachments to provide a close shave for every part of your body, it comes with an exfoliating head attachment that can remove dead skin.
Best electric razor for a haircut
Remington Virtually Indestructible Haircut and Beard Trimmer
Built to last, this razor has a high carbonate casting to protect the undercutter. It has a magnet motor for precision cutting to give you a smooth cut every time.
Best high-end razor for facial hair
Dermaflash Luxe Dermaplaning Exfoliation Device
This gentle exfoliation device can painlessly get rid of facial hair. It helps with removing dead skin cells and build-up.
Best inexpensive razor for facial hair
Panasonic Electric Shaver for Women and Facial Hair Trimmer for Women
This ultra-sharp electric razor has three sharp blades and ultra-thin foil to follow the body’s natural contours. The smooth pivoting head can trim unwanted hair on your face, chin and neck.
Best electric razor for eyebrows
Schick Hydro Silk Perfect Finish Trimmer
If you are looking for a close and precise shave to shape your eyebrows, this is the razor for you. This razor also has six attachment heads to help you get a closer shave on your face or body.
Best electric razor for bikini line
Philips BikiniPerfect Advanced Bikini Trimmer Kit
This razor has four trimming attachments and can shave hair as short as .6 millimeters. It comes with a zippered travel bag, exfoliation glove and illuminating tweezers.
Best electric razor for nose and ear hair
Conair Satiny Smooth Ladies Lithium Ion Precision Trimmer
If you want to remove nose or ear hair at home safely, this precision trimmer is ideal. It runs on one dry call lithium battery.
Best electric razor for sensitive skin
Brori Electric Razor for Women
This razor has an LED light feature to make sure you see and get every hair. It has three high-speeds and razor blades made of hypoallergenic stainless steel, so those with sensitive skin can use it too.
Best permanent hair removal at home device
Me Smooth Professional At Home Face and Body Hair Reduction System
The FDA-Cleared hair reduction system is clinically proven to remove unwanted body and facial hair permanently. It provides safe and efficient hair removal without any pain or irritation.
Electric razors for women FAQ
Which direction should I shave?
A. You should shave in a downward direction to avoid razor burns or ingrown hairs. However, shaving against the grain can give you a closer shave.
Is it better to shave wet or dry using a razor?
A. Dry shaving is less likely to injure you compared to wet shaving because the electric shaver’s blade does not come in direct contact with your skin.
Is it safe to use an electric razor on your face?
A. Yes, it is safe to use an electric razor on your face if you follow the instructions on the package and use it carefully.
