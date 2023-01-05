Unlike traditional towels, fast-drying hair turbans are lightweight on the scalp and don’t pull at the roots.

Which fast-drying hair turban is best?

For many people with long, thick hair, blow-drying can be time-consuming and quite the hassle. Fast-drying hair turbans are made with absorbent fabric such as microfiber to speed up the drying process without the heat damage that blow dryers often cause.

If you’re looking for a hair turban that cannot only dry your hair but also leave it feeling soft and healthy, The Perfect Haircare Ultra-Fine Microfiber Hair Wrap is the top selection.

What to know before you buy a fast-drying hair turban

Turban size

On any hair turban description, be sure to look for the measurements before purchasing. If the turban is shorter than your hair, it may be difficult to stuff your hair into it. This can cause it to dry inconsistently. If your hair is thick, make sure it’s wide enough so you don’t have any stray hairs outside of the turban. Having the right size turban for your hair length and thickness is very important to dry your hair fully and for the turban to be comfortable.

Uses and fabrics

Some fabrics may be better for certain uses than others. For example, if you plan on wearing the turban to bed, avoid scratchy, towel-like fabric. Instead, look for a turban that’s soft and smooth, consisting of nylon, microfiber, polyester or polyamide.

What to look for in a quality fast-drying hair turban

Absorbency

A quality fast-drying hair turban should be made of material that’s absorbent in order to help dry the hair either before blow-drying. If you opt out of using a hair dryer, it can also help you to avoid damage.

Button to hold turban in place

What makes a hair turban so convenient is that you can keep moving without a bulky towel getting in the way. When looking for a hair turban, make sure there’s either a button loop system or tie to keep it securely in place.

How much you can expect to spend on a fast-drying hair turban

Depending on the quantity included, size, and quality of material, fast-drying hair turbans generally range from $10 to $30.

Fast-drying hair turban FAQ

Why not just use a regular towel?

A. Wrapping your hair in a traditional towel tends to pull the roots of the hair, especially if you keep it on longer than a few minutes. A fast-drying hair turban is lightweight and won’t pull the roots if it’s made of quality material.

How long can I keep a hair turban on?

A. Take the turban off after around 20 minutes, then style it with hair products and air dry the rest. However, how long you’ll need to have it on depends on the length, thickness and texture of your hair.

What’s the best fast-drying hair turban to buy?

Top fast-drying hair turban

The Perfect Haircare Ultra-Fine Microfiber Hair Wrap

What you need to know: This large turban is great for thick, long hair, as it’s 40 by 27.5 inches long.

What you’ll love: The included brush helps speed up the hair-drying process without causing frizziness. It has five different ways it can wrap your hair: front twist, back twist, plopping, plunking or a bun. The string tie in the back securely holds the wrap in place, giving you the freedom to move around with ease.

What you should consider: It may feel too big on shorter hair.

Top fast-drying hair turban for the money

BeOffer Microfiber Hair Towel Wraps

What you need to know: This set is a great deal: three super-absorbent twist turbans for the price of one.

What you’ll love: Each towel is a different color and features a button on the back to keep it secure. The material is 80% polyester and 20% nylon, so it’s very lightweight. Generally, these towels can fit just about any hair length.

What you should consider: Although they’re solid, these are not the most absorbent towels compared to others.

Worth checking out

YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap (Two-pack)

What you need to know: These microfiber towel wraps are perfect for thicker hair, as they can absorb up to 10 times their weight in moisture.

What you’ll love: These thick, yet lightweight hair towel wraps work fast to speed up the hair-drying process. Made of polyester and polyamide, these towels are long-lasting and durable. The simple loop system makes it easy to use.

What you should consider: These are not the best option for extremely long hair; they work better on short to medium lengths.

Turbie Twist Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap

What you need to know: With two in a pack, you won’t run out of turbans between washes.

What you’ll love: Twisting in place, these turbans are simple to use and have a strong elastic loop to keep them from slipping off. You can wash these turbans and they remain durable and absorbent.

What you should consider: They’re not the most absorbent of wraps, so people with long, thick hair may struggle.

MyHomeBody Hair Towel Wrap

What you need to know: This towel wrap is easy to use, with a button to fix it in place.

What you’ll love: The charcoal nanoparticles within the fiber allow the fabric to dry faster than other similar materials. It’s suitable for all hair types, including long, thick hair.

What you should consider: They’re large, so people with short hair may find them too bulky.

