Skip to content
KRQE News 13 Albuquerque - Santa Fe
Albuquerque
98°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
🔴 Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Albuquerque News
New Mexico News
U.S. News
World
Business
Community
Crime
Don’t Miss
Education
Entertainment
Health News
KRQE Investigates
Larry Barker
Politics – Government – Elections
Space & Technology
Unemployment News
Video Game News
Weird – Off Beat
Wildfires
◎ News Resources
Coronavirus
Complete COVID-19 Resource Guide
Latest Coronavirus News
New Mexico Coronavirus News
COVID Vaccine
Tracking COVID-19 in New Mexico
COVID Cases by County, by Day
Tracking COVID-19 in Navajo Nation
Trendline Charts: New Mexico COVID Cases by County, by Day
COVID-19 Testing Sites
We’re Open
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Today’s Pollen & Air Quality
Winds
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Submit Weather Photos & Videos
Hourly Forecasts
Weather Forecast Maps
Albuquerque Weather
Rio Rancho Weather
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mountains
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas Weather/Northeast NM
Roswell/Southeast NM
Las Cruces Weather
Roads
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Top Stories
NFL’s rookie webinar gave players valuable advice
Top Stories
Mariners get back reliever Graveman after COVID issue
Top Stories
CFP expansion could increase annual revenue to $2 billion
Pederson, Rizzo, Contreras homer as Cubs beat Cardinals 8-5
Italy convincing in 3-0 win over Turkey to open Euro 2020
Caufield, college stars add ‘young energy’ to NHL playoffs
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a News Tip to ReportIt!
Submit Photos, Videos, Files
Photo & Video Galleries
More
👑 BestReviews
🏅Contests
🌠 Horoscopes
🎰 New Mexico Lottery
📷 Photo Galleries
🔶 New Mexico Living
🔶 FOX New Mexico
🔶 New Mexico CW
🔶 BorderReport.com
🔶 MysteryWire.com
About Us
Advertise or Sales Inquiry
Contact Us
Email Newsletters
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
Meet The Team
Sitemap
TV Schedule
Corrections
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Careers at KRQE
Search
Search
Search
Fragrance
Best summer perfumes
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breaking News
SIGN UP
Now Trending on KRQE.com
LIVE: Trial continues for man accused of raping, killing 6-year-old Rio Rancho girl
Live
Rincon Fire burns in the Pecos Wilderness in Santa Fe National Forest
Video
Gov. Lujan Grisham, officials announce reforms to Workforce Solutions, unemployment
Video
Delta pilot finds note in cockpit describing previous pilot’s ‘chilling’ aircraft experience
Woman who shot, killed another outside Family Dollar to be sentenced
Video
Structure fire reported in southwest Albuquerque
Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico: 204,044 Positive Cases
Intense heat continues building across NM
Video
Don't Miss
What’s happening around New Mexico June 11 – June 17
After dad dumps last child support payment – 80,000 pennies – on lawn, mom and daughter pay it forward
Problem on the road: Local driving instructor documents plateless drivers
Video
MORE IN DON'T MISS
Photo Galleries
Photos show damaged Santa Fe obelisk covering
Video
Photos: Hoover Dam’s massive reservoir hits record low, with no end to drought in sight
Gallery
Stunning images of ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse captured
Video
MORE PHOTO GALLERIES
News Resources - Maps
MAP: 2021 Albuquerque Homicides
2021 New Mexico Wildfires Locator Map
MAP: 2021 Free Summer Lunch Programs & Story Time in the Park
Map: New Mexico Veterans’ Monuments and Memorials
Map: Albuquerque Public Art Locator
MORE NEWS RESOURCES