Which popular blushes at Sephora are best?

Find the most popular blushes at Sephora from long-lasting to cruelty-free. The way that blushes are made and the type of ingredients that they contain can vary widely by brand. Blushes can come in different compositions, such as a stick or compact style. Blushes work best when you’re most aware of your individual skin type and needs. Blushes can help to add color to cheeks and even slightly contour the overall look of your face. Select a blush that fits your needs and preferences in order to have a great new addition to your makeup collection.

What is blush?

Blush is also commonly known as rouge and can be applied to the cheeks. Blush can help change the color and shape of the face when expertly applied. Blush comes in a wide variety of shades and coverage amounts. It can often be applied to the skin over the course of several layers.

When selecting a blush, try a small tester of the product that you are thinking of buying on a small and easily washable area of your skin like your wrist. Keep in mind that testing for allergies on an area like a wrist will not match for the color of your face. Usually your face is a few shades darker than the inside of your wrist, due to sun exposure.

How do you best apply blush?

Blush can often be applied with a specific blush brush. However, it can also be placed on the skin with clean hands. Select a style of applying blush that best works for you.

Best popular long-lasting blushes at Sephora

Find the most popular long-lasting blushes that are available at Sephora. These blushes can last for hours at a time and often are water-resistant or even more resistant to other potential pigment detractors, like sweat.

Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush

This blush comes in two different size options, such as a standard size and a mini size. Keep in mind that the standard size offers more shades. The ingredients make this blush vegan and parabens-free. Tha Amazonian clay combines with other ingredients, such as Vitamin E, in order for the product to better work with the skin on an extended basis.

Best multi-tasking popular blushes at Sephora

These blushes can work in a variety of different scenarios, such as adding color to your cheeks and also placing color on your lips. The products are intentionally designed in order to make usage more versatile and help to promote a more creative and bold lifestyle.

MILK MAKEUP Mini Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick

The miniature stick comes in a satin finish with about eight different shade options. The cream multi-purpose blush is both vegan and cruelty-free. It can be applied to both lips and cheeks in order to serve two purposes with one item.

Tower 28 Beauty BeachPlease Lip + Cheek Cream Blush

The blush is available in about six different shades and comes with a radiant finish. It is made from vegan ingredients and it is also cruelty-free. It can be used for both the lips and cheeks in order to more easily do the work of two items at once.

Best popular vegan blushes at Sephora

Vegan blushes are made with ingredients that don’t include animal products. The blushes commonly accepted in the wider makeup market can often contain animal byproducts, such as honey and gelatin. The vegan options do not use anything that contains an animal byproduct.

FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush

The blush comes in a natural finish and it is made from vegan ingredients. There are 10 different shades that are relatively greaseless and the product can be layered in order to create a desired style.

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Stay Vulnerable Melting Cream Blush

This light-coverage blush easily melds into the skin after contact in order to help create a more seamless look. It comes in about five different natural-finish shades and is made from vegan ingredients. The blush is even resistant to water, which makes it ideal for wearing on-the-go.

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Blush Collection

The product comes in two different finish options, such as radiant and shimmer. The blush offers different size options, such as mini and standard, however keep in mind that the standard size offers a larger selection of shades. The product is made from vegan ingredients and includes Photoluminescent Technology.

Best popular cruelty-free blushes at Sephora

The best popular cruelty-free blushes offer blush options that avoid harming animals. More precisely, the term cruelty-free means that the products that are not tested on animals. These blush options often have the same or better quality of blushes that do test on animals, so no amount of product quality is lost.

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

This liquid blush comes in both a radiant and matte finish. There are currently about eight different blush options available. Each blush is formulated and designed for medium coverage and an extended wear time. The product is cruelty-free and avoids parabens.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Stick Cream Blush

This blush offers about five different shades in a peppy radiant finish. The product comes in a handy stick form that even includes a built-in brush. The blush is cruelty-free and is made with a long-lasting formula.

Best popular powder blushes at Sephora

Powder blushes often come in an easy-to-open compact. The powder frequently comes pressed and shaped in order to make the product easier to apply with tools, such as a brush.

NARS Blush

This blush contains three different finishes, such as standard and shimmer. The powder blush is ultra-sheer and can be layered and applied in order to achieve an intended look.

