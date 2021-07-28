Best Baby Trend double stroller

Be sure to measure your storage space to ensure it can fit a folded double stroller. Some compact cars might not have a trunk large enough to accommodate all double strollers.

Which Baby Trend double stroller is best?

When you have two children, any activity or errand can quickly turn into a chore. The best solution is a double stroller, which ensures you have both children strapped in safely and unable to get into trouble. Fortunately, there are a variety of double strollers with different features to fit your lifestyle.

The Baby Trend Navigator Double Jogger Stroller is a fan favorite due to being lightweight, comfortable and sturdy. While you can’t go wrong with any of Baby Trend’s double strollers, looking into your different options is the best way to find the ideal double stroller for your family.

What to know before you buy a Baby Trend double stroller

Here are a few things to consider before buying a Baby Trend double stroller.

Type

There are several types of double strollers, each with its own pros and cons.

Side-by-Side double strollers have two seats right next to each other. This type of seating gives both children the same view and space, so there’s no fighting over who gets which seat. It also allows your children to interact with each other.

One of the negatives about a side-by-side stroller is its width. You won’t be able to maneuver in between clothing aisles, and it might be wider than some sidewalks. A side-by-side stroller also won’t fit through all doors.

Tandem double strollers feature two seats, one in front of the other. You won’t have to worry about fitting through doors or aisles since it’s the same width as most single strollers. It also gives children a bit of separation, so you don’t have to worry about them fighting.

While a tandem stroller isn’t as wide, it’s much longer than other strollers, making it a little difficult to turn. Also, with front and back seating, sometimes the child seated in the back complains about not seeing. If you’re worried about this, some double strollers feature stadium seating, slighting elevating the seat in the back so the child can see.

Sit N’ Stand double strollers are helpful when you have an older child who doesn’t want to stay strapped in all the time. These have a full seat in the front, with a bench in the back so a child can sit, stand or get up and walk. In addition, some Sit N’ Stand double strollers have a removable seat in the back, so you can use it as a tandem or a Sit N’ Stand.

Activity level

It’s important to consider what activities you will be doing with your double stroller. For example, if you jog often, there are specific jogger double strollers that are sturdier while running to keep your little ones safe. Those who don’t have a ton of space but have twins in infant carriers would benefit from just getting a double stroller frame, known as Snap N’ Go.

What to look for in a quality Baby Trend double stroller

Here are a few features to look for when buying a Baby Trend double stroller.

Safety

Keeping your little ones safe is always the top priority. Having a five-point harness to keep kids secure regardless of the situation is a must. Rear locking brakes are also an important feature to ensure your stroller doesn’t roll down any hills.

Extra features

Adjustable seats will allow your little one to sit upright or recline when they need to sleep.

will allow your little one to sit upright or recline when they need to sleep. A canopy or sunshade keeps the children from getting sunburned during long walks.

or sunshade keeps the children from getting sunburned during long walks. Snack trays are great for occupying young children or holding water bottles.

are great for occupying young children or holding water bottles. You’ll want ample storage space to hold diapers, extra water or anything else you might need.

to hold diapers, extra water or anything else you might need. One-handed folding is a convenient feature to make putting away your double stroller easy and stress-free.

How much you can expect to spend on a Baby Trend double stroller

Baby Trend double strollers cost between $75-$300 depending on size, type and extra features.

Baby Trend double stroller FAQ

Are Baby Trend strollers compatible with other car seat brands?

A. No. Baby Trend strollers fit select Baby Trend car seats. Even if another car seat brand seems to fit, it is not tested or safe to use.

When should I lock the front wheels on my Baby Trend jogger?

A. You should lock the front wheels of your jogging stroller for any activity other than a casual stroll. This keeps the front wheels from wobbling and becoming unsafe while jogging.

What’s the best Baby Trend double stroller to buy?

Top Baby Trend double stroller

Baby Trend Navigator Double Jogger Stroller

What you need to know: This double jogger stroller is comfortable, safe and lightweight.

What you’ll love: It has two infant car seats that can fit side-by-side. The seats recline in multiple positions and come with a five-point harness. Pneumatic bicycle tires are heavy-duty and don’t wobble.

What you should consider: It may be too wide to fit through interior doors.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Baby Trend double stroller for the money

Baby Trend Expedition Double Jogger Stroller

What you need to know: This double jogger stroller is one of the most affordable while remaining sturdy.

What you’ll love: It features a foot-activated rear brake and locking front swivel wheel, with ample storage underneath for diaper bags. The stroller folds quickly for easy transport.

What you should consider: There isn’t an included snack tray for the children. Recommended for ages 6 months and up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Worth checking out

Baby Trend Universal Double Snap-N-Go Stroller Frame

What you need to know: This is a lightweight alternative to a bulky stroller that still accommodates two infant seats.

What you’ll love: The convenient one-hand fold makes it easy to put away. It’s small enough to fit through most doors or store in compact spaces. The frame uses metal and plastic.

What you should consider: Once your child grows out of their infant car seat, you’ll need to get another stroller.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

