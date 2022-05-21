Which smart bassinets are best?

When it’s time to put your little one to bed, you appreciate all the help you can get. A designated and reliable place for your baby to sleep is important, and a bassinet provides a more secure sleeping space than a crib because it allows you to keep your child near you all night.

While a bassinet, in and of itself, can be a huge help at bedtime, certain modern models are equipped with a variety of gadgets that can help your baby fall asleep even faster. The 4Moms MamaRoo Sleep Bassinet offers an abundance of smart features at a surprisingly affordable price.

What to know before you buy a smart bassinet

Traditional bassinet vs. smart bassinet

A bassinet is a small crib-like structure for babies to sleep in until they are between 3 and 6 months old. They are smaller and shallower than cribs, allowing the baby to be near your bed. Some bassinets are portable and some have wheels, while other models have rocking features, canopies or mobiles. Smart bassinets often have these same features except they are electronic or digital. Many smart bassinets play music or white noise and rock back and forth, and some can even be controlled from an app.

Smart bassinets cost a good bit more than their traditional counterparts, but if you have a fussy baby, they can definitely be worth the investment. With a smart bassinet, your baby can get the soothing experience of being rocked without having to be picked up, so you can avoid the dreaded moment when you have to transfer them back to bed without waking.

Weight, height and age limits

Bassinets are meant for babies of a very specific age and size, so it is important to be aware of the regulations on the model you pick out. It is always unsafe to put a child in a bassinet that is not meant for their height or weight. Additionally, you should switch your child to a crib once they are able to push or pull themselves up with their hands, regardless of their age, height or weight.

Ease of use and ease of cleaning

If you’re not the most tech-savvy person, be aware of how user-friendly the controls are on your smart bassinet. For example, some models are designed to be used with an app and don’t have a full control panel on the bassinet itself, while some models utilize both.

At the end of a long day taking care of a messy infant, you’ll want to be able to throw the bassinet mattress cover, swaddlers and any other cloth items in the washing machine. Keep an eye out for models that have machine washable pieces, and make sure the general structure of the bassinet itself is simple to clean as well.

Safety considerations

Mattress: If the mattress doesn’t fit securely into the bassinet, your baby can get their hands or feet stuck in the gaps, so it’s important to get a tight-fitting mattress. Additionally, babies need a firm mattress because a soft one could cause them to sink too much, which can lead to suffocation.

What to look for in a quality smart bassinet

Rocking, swinging and vibrating

Many smart bassinets have different settings of rocking or vibrating that you can control from an app, allowing you to adjust the intensity and settings based on your child’s preferences. Additionally, some bassinets can even detect when your child is crying and automatically start rocking to soothe them.

Lights and sounds

Most smart bassinets offer some sort of sound feature, often white noise or rain sounds. Music, lullabies and shushing sounds are included in certain bassinets. Some models have light features as well, whether that be a night light or a projection of stars onto the ceiling. Most babies fall asleep easier with sounds, but be aware that these features can distract some children and keep them awake longer.

Adjustability and portability

Some bassinets will be height adjustable for your comfort, while others fold up to easily take on the road. If you plan to have the bassinet directly beside your bed, having a model that can adjust to the right height is essential.

Cry detection and sleep tracking

The newest smart bassinets may offer cry detection or sleep tracking. In most cases, this refers to a microphone that picks up on your baby’s cries, which then triggers the bassinet to initiate a succession of soothing techniques — such as white noise and rocking — to try to calm your child down. A bassinet with programmable settings will let you designate the automatic response initiated by the cry detection. Sleep detection may refer to a sensor that will send you an app notification if your child doesn’t fall back to sleep with the soothing techniques.

App control

Most smart bassinets are controlled with an app on your smartphone. If you aren’t particularly tech savvy or you don’t use a smartphone, keep an eye out for smart bassinets that have an individual remote control instead. If you are concerned about your app being hacked, opt for a model with an app that doesn’t require a Wi-Fi connection.

How much you can expect to spend on a smart bassinet

For the most part, good-quality smart bassinets with a decent amount of features will cost between $300-$500. If you want a bassinet with cry detection and sleep tracking, you’ll probably have to spend $600 or more. Models costing less than $300 can be pretty hit or miss in terms of quality.

Smart bassinet FAQ

Is a smart bassinet worth it?

A. A child can only be in a bassinet for up to six months, so it may not feel worth the investment. However, those six months are essential for forming attachment to your baby and creating routines when it comes to sleep, so many parents and caregivers consider the smart bassinet worth the added cost. If you want the features without the upfront cost, consider renting a smart bassinet.

What’s the best way to create a routine with my smart bassinet?

A. Once you get acquainted with your child’s likes and dislikes, you can incorporate those features into your nightly routine. For example, if you feed and bathe your little one before putting them to bed, you can turn on the white noise setting as you are drying them off to signal that it is time to sleep.

What’s the best smart bassinet to buy?

Top smart bassinet

4Moms MamaRoo Sleep Bassinet

What you need to know: This smart bassinet offers all the top features without breaking the bank, making it an easy top choice.

What you’ll love: The motorized rocker has five different rocking motions and five different swaying speeds. It also vibrates, plays soothing sounds, has breathable mesh walls and is height adjustable. Additionally, you can control all of these features from a Bluetooth-enabled app, or use the control panel on the side if you prefer.

What you should consider: Some users have experienced app connectivity issues.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top smart bassinet for the money

Halo BassiNest Swivel Sleeper

What you need to know: Available at a budget-friendly price, this high-quality smart bassinet is uniquely designed to make caring for your baby a simple, safe and smooth process.

What you’ll love: In addition to the night light, two vibration modes and four sound settings, this model also boasts a removable bassinet and storage caddy. The patented 360-degree swivel design allows you to bring the baby closer to you with ease, making it a must-have for those experiencing postpartum soreness and C-section pain.

What you should consider: Some users found the vibration setting to be weaker than anticipated.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Happiest Baby SNOO Smart Sleeper

What you need to know: This innovative sleeper has a bit of a cult following, and for good reason. Designed by a top pediatrician, this bassinet is widely regarded as the best out there, but it is rather expensive.

What you’ll love: In addition to being gorgeous to look at, this bassinet features automatic rocking, soothing white noise and other sounds, a patented swaddle and an app. It even responds to your baby crying.

What you should consider: It isn’t convertible or portable, and it doesn’t play music, which aren’t huge drawbacks until you consider the price.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

