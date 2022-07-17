Are Nuk or Tommee Tippee pacifiers best?

Pacifiers help soothe and comfort babies, offering much-needed peace for the parents. Nuk and Tommee Tippee are two of the leading brands for pacifiers, so you can’t go wrong with either one. They both offer high-quality pacifiers with a wide range of types, materials and sizes. There are also specialized models designed for maximum comfort or orthodontic support. Nuk has a larger variety of pacifiers and offers sanitizing pods with its pacifiers. Tommee Tippee is more commonly available and offers slightly cheaper prices.

Nuk pacifiers

Nuk pacifiers are instantly recognizable with their heart-shaped design, which not only looks cute, but allows the pacifier to fit comfortably around the mouth and nose. The extra space in the shield also offers maximum airflow. The airflow helps minimize rash and skin irritation caused by trapped moisture. It also allows for quick and easy cleaning of Nuk pacifiers.

The nipples on Nuk pacifiers are BPA-free, soft and durable. They are designed to mimic the shape and feel of a mother’s breast. Most Nuk pacifiers are available in three sizes ranging from 0 to 18 months of age. They also offer specialized models, such as their orthodontic pacifiers designed to encourage the natural development of the jaw and teeth.

The Nuk pacifiers are assembled in the USA. You can buy them for $5-$11. Some pacifiers are only available in a pair or pack.

Nuk pacifiers pros

All Nuk pacifiers come with a plastic case that can be used as a microwave-safe sanitizing pod. This feature is missing in pacifiers from several other top brands, such as Tommee Tippee.

The nipples are smaller compared to other brands. This helps younger babies feel more comfortable using the pacifiers.

The orthodontic versions are designed to exercise the tongue and palate to help with oral development.

There are several glow-in-the-dark pacifiers by Nuk. These pacifiers can easily be found in the dark without switching on the light.

Nuk pacifier cons

If your baby is switching from another pacifier to Nuk, they might struggle to get used to the smaller nipple size. It might also create some confusion if they are using feeding bottles with larger nipples.

Some users have complained that moisture can get stuck in the nipples when the pacifiers are sanitized, and it’s difficult to get the moisture out.

Best Nuk pacifiers

NUK Space Orthodontic Pacifier

With its extra-large holes on the shield, this pacifier allows for maximum airflow, which helps minimize skin irritation around the mouth. The breast-like nipples are orthodontic to support natural and healthy oral development. It is available in three sizes and three colors. There were some complaints about inconsistency in sizing.

Sold by Amazon

NUK Comfy Orthodontic Pacifier

Designed for the ultimate comfort, this pacifier offers ultra-soft silicone nipples. The nipples are designed to have a flatter bottom for a more natural sucking motion for the baby. The nipples are also slimmer to reduce pressure on the teeth and jaw. The heart shape is designed to allow for easy breathing. It is available in a handful of colors, with each color featuring a cute animal design.

Sold by Amazon

Tommee Tippee pacifiers

If you have been searching for the best pacifiers, you likely have come across Tommee Tippee pacifiers. Not only are they commonly available, but they also come in a wide range of colors and designs.

The nipples on all Tommee Tippee pacifiers are BPA-free. You can get everyday or specialized models that feature extra orthodontic support, collapsible design or ventilated shield pacifiers. The Tommee Tippee collapsible pacifiers have a nipple that folds into the shield. They do not need a separate cap to keep the nipple clean from dust, bacteria and dirt.

The ventilated shield models by Tommee Tippee are designed for maximum airflow. If the baby accidentally chokes on the pacifier, the ventilated shield allows the air to pass through until the pacifier is removed. There are three sizes available for Tommee Tippee pacifiers: 0-6 months, 6-18 months and 18-36 months.

You can get most Tommee Tippee pacifiers for $4-$10. Some of the specialized versions might be more expensive.

Tommee Tippee pacifiers pros

They are designed to be easy to clean by hand or in a dishwasher.

The nipples have anti-static properties, making them dust-free. There is no need to clean the nipple every time your baby needs to use the pacifier.

All shields on Tommee Tippee pacifiers have holes to allow for airflow. Some of the ventilated versions have extra-large holes.

Tommee Tippee pacifiers cons

The nipples on the smallest size pacifiers might not be small enough for younger babies.

There are no sanitizing pods with the pacifiers. This means you will need to buy a separate pacifier sterilizer that is compatible with Tommee Tippee pacifiers.

Best Tommee Tippee pacifiers

Tommee Tippee Ultra-Light Silicone Pacifier

The ultra-lightweight design makes it easy for the baby to keep it in the mouth. This pacifier is made from medical-grade silicone, making it soft and odor-resistant. The nipples have an asymmetrical design to support the natural development of the jaw, gums and teeth. The silicone material makes this pacifier less durable compared to other models by Tommee Tippee. This model is available in a few colors and three sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Tommee Tippee Every-Day Pacifier

With its traditional shield, understated design and affordable price, this pacifier is ideal for everyday use. The nipple shape and feel are designed to mimic the breast. The heart shape shield offers extra comfort and proper fit around the nose. Some users have complained about color variation compared to online photos.

Sold by Amazon

Should you get Nuk or Tommee Tippee pacifiers?

Although both these leading brands offer excellent quality and are available in a wide range of styles, Nuk pacifiers have a slight advantage. They come with sanitizing pods and are more suitable for younger babies. Keep in mind that availability can be an issue with Nuk pacifiers, especially when compared to Tommee Tippee pacifiers, which are widely available.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ali Azhar writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.