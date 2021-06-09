Jewelry making kits have educational benefits and are fun. They can help kids build fine motor skills, and you can use them to teach about repeating patterns.

Kids’ jewelry-making kit

Whether your kid loves crafting or you’re looking for a fun activity with your hands, jewelry-making kits for kids are both creative and practical, with some educational benefits thrown in, too.

It can be tough to pick the best jewelry-making kit for kids, especially if you’re not sure what makes a great kit. Luckily, we have all the information you need, along with a few recommendations, such as our favorite kit, the ALEX Toys Friends 4 Ever Bracelet Kit.

What to know before you buy a jewelry-making kit for kids

Kids’ jewelry-making kit types

As there are many types of jewelry, you’ll find various jewelry-making kits for kids. Bead jewelry-making kits are popular with young children since they’re simple and often contain appealingly bright colored beads. The act of threading beads onto string or elastic can help improve fine motor skills, too.

Older children are likely to want a bit more of a challenge. Kits for making woven or braided friendship bracelets are a common choice since they require enough skill to keep users interested, plus the resulting bracelets are great to give to friends. You’ll also find some kits that need a little more artistic skill, such as painting or molding pendants to go on cord necklaces.

Age range

It’s essential to choose a kids’ jewelry making kit that’s suitable for the age of the child who will be using it. If the child is too old for the kit, it will seem boringly simple, while if the child is too young for the tools, it will be too tricky and may contain parts unsafe for their age group.

Simple kits for preschoolers usually involve nothing more than the threading of beads, while those for elementary school-aged children might involve basic weaving and braiding. Kits for tweens and teens allow users to make more intricate jewelry. Older teens might even prefer using adult jewelry-making kits.

What to look for in a quality jewelry-making kit for kids

Number of pieces

Find out the number of pieces contained in kits you’re considering, whether said pieces are beads, threads, loom bands or any other jewelry component. Also, check how many items of jewelry each kit makes.

Clear instructions

A quality jewelry-making kit for kids will contain straightforward instructions so there’ll be no confusion when making jewelry pieces.

Storage

Ideally, your jewelry kit should come in a box that’s also suitable for storage, so kids don’t lose all the pieces between uses. Even better if it has a range of compartments to keep everything separate.

How much you can expect to spend on a jewelry-making kit for kids

Kids’ jewelry-making kits can vary widely in price depending on factors such as the type and size of the kit. Expect to pay anywhere from $5-$50.

Jewelry making kit for kids FAQ

Is it hard for kids to make jewelry?

A. Jewelry making kits for kids are as challenging as you want them to be. You can find some straightforward kits that simply involve threading beads onto string, as well as more complex kits that require kids to learn advanced braiding techniques or mold pieces to use as charms. As long as you buy a kit suited to your child’s age and ability, they should have no problems making jewelry, but it will be challenging enough to be fun.

Should I buy a kit if I’m not sure my child is interested in making jewelry?

A. If you’re looking to make a kids’ jewelry-making kit as a gift but don’t know if the kid in question actively dislikes doing crafts, it’s probably best to avoid buying a jewelry-making kit. If they’ve shown some interest in crafts before, they might like making jewelry too. Choose the kit carefully to match your child’s interests. For instance, if they love to draw or paint, choose a kit where you draw designed to fit in pendants or mold and paint pieces of jewelry.

What’s the best jewelry-making kit for kids to buy?

Top jewelry-making kit for kids

ALEX Toys Friends 4 Ever Bracelet Kit

What you need to know: This kit contains everything kids need to weave intricate bracelets. Suited to children 8 and older.

What you’ll love: It comes with looms to more easily weave bracelets and beads to embellish them and has enough supplies to make 22 bracelets.

What you should consider: A little tricky for complete beginners.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top jewelry making kit for kids for the money

The Beadery Craft Projects Wonder Loom

What you need to know: The loom band craze might have waned, but this kit is still great fun for kids who want to make cool-looking bracelets.

What you’ll love: It’s suitable for kids age eight and up. The bracelets are simple to make once you get the hang of the loom with the help of clear instructions. It comes with 600 latex-free bands.

What you should consider: Younger kids may find it challenging at first.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Melissa & Doug Created by Me Wooden Stringing Beads Jewelry Making Kit

What you need to know: This is an excellent choice for younger kids age four and up, featuring wooden beads you thread onto a string.

What you’ll love: It comes with a range of 200 beads, including alphabet beads for making name jewelry. This set will help little kids develop hand-eye coordination.

What you should consider: There is no lid for the storage box.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

