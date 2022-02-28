Which belly buds are best?

At around 24 weeks, an unborn baby will start to hear sounds outside of the womb for the very first time. Once this happens, parents leap at the chance to introduce their child to music or the sound of their voice. A great way to let a baby hear the world outside the womb is with belly buds.

Also known as baby bump headphones, belly buds play music at a low volume that’s safe for a developing infant. Wavhello Bellybuds are the top pick because they come with an audio splitter, reusable adhesive and a storage pouch.

What to know before you buy belly buds

Benefits

Using a pair of pregnancy headphones can give your unborn child their first musical experience before they’ve even left the womb. You can also play recordings of your voice and the voices of loved ones. While there isn’t much evidence that playing music through belly buds impacts the baby’s health, at least one study shows that newborns recognize and respond positively to music they previously listened to in utero.

Many belly buds come with splitters that let you and your baby listen to music at the same time. This shared experience can reduce stress and positively impact your mood.

Safety

Although pregnancy headphones are quite safe, there are a few things to keep in mind. You should only use headphones specifically designed for pregnant stomachs to play music to your baby. These headphones typically have a maximum volume of around 70 decibels. Anything louder than that could damage the baby’s ears. Gentle, repetitive styles such as classical music can lull the baby to sleep. Dissonant, harsh or aggressive sounds could distress the baby. Whatever you listen to, never use belly buds for longer than an hour at a time.

What to look for in quality belly buds

Adhesive

Belly buds usually come with some type of reusable adhesive that lets you secure the speakers to your stomach. The adhesive should be strong enough to stay on when you’re going for a walk but not so sticky that it’s painful to remove them. Many brands that make pregnancy headphones also sell replacement adhesive on their websites.

Audio splitters

Some pregnancy headphones come with audio splitters that let you and your baby listen to music simultaneously. This feature usually has a traditional 3.5-millimeter headphone jack with two connectors. Keep in mind that you’ll usually need to supply another pair of headphones to use the audio splitter.

App compatible

Many high-end pregnancy headphones come with companion apps that let you control the music selection and volume settings directly from your phone. These apps may also come with developmental growth activities and educational tools that you can take advantage of once the baby is born.

Audio controls

Some songs and audio recordings may be louder than others, so look for a set of belly buds that lets you adjust the volume quickly. The last thing you want to do is unintentionally upset the baby. In addition to volume control, some pregnancy headphones let you skip tracks, adjust specific audio levels like bass and even set a timer.

How much you can expect to spend on belly buds

The cost of belly buds usually depends on what accessories come with the purchase. Expect to spend around $30-$45 for a set of headphones, adhesive and an audio splitter.

Belly buds FAQ

Can I put any headphones on my pregnant belly?

A. No, if you want to enjoy music with your baby, you should only use headphones specially designed for pregnant stomachs. Normal headphones typically play music at a volume that could be dangerous for a baby’s ears.

Will listening to music make my baby smarter?

A. There is no evidence showing that music will make an unborn baby more intelligent. That said, experts generally agree it does not harm the baby and could even have benefits if it relaxes the mother.

Can I go to concerts when I’m pregnant?

A. While prolonged exposure to very loud noises could be harmful, the occasional concert is quite safe to attend even while pregnant.

What are the best belly buds to buy?

Top belly buds

Wavhello Bellybuds

What you need to know: These popular headphones come with loads of accessories and are perfect for users with an active lifestyle.

What you’ll love: It comes with a set of belly buds, a storage pouch, an audio splitter and two reusable hydrogel adhesives. The pregnancy headphones are also compatible with an accompanying smartphone app.

What you should consider: You can only connect these belly buds to devices with a standard headphone jack.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top belly buds for the money

Olababy Bellytunes Prenatal Earbuds Adaptor

What you need to know: This adaptor system turns your regular earbuds into pregnancy headphones in no time.

What you’ll love: This affordable alternative to pregnancy headphones is portable, lightweight and easy to use. Simply slide your earbuds into the designated slot, and you’re ready to play music for your unborn baby.

What you should consider: The adaptor doesn’t come with any adhesive, and there’s no volume control.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Wusic Bluetooth Belly Speaker and Controller

What you need to know: This pregnant belly speaker system is Bluetooth-compatible and easy to use.

What you’ll love: The kit comes with a belly speaker, Bluetooth controller, adhesive gel pads and a storage bag. Because it connects to Bluetooth, you can use this speaker system even if you have a newer device that lacks a headphone jack.

What you should consider: The included audio cable isn’t particularly durable, and a few users were concerned that the speaker was too loud.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Patrick Farmer writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.