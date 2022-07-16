Why Rhone clothing is worth checking out?

Designed to encourage progress in all areas of life, whether mental, physical or educational, the New Haven, Connecticut-based company Rhone designs men’s athletic gear that features premium-quality materials and a new textile technology that encourages freedom of movement in the wearer.

Founded in 2014, the clothing company Rhone has made a big splash amongst athleisure apparel fans everywhere, offering a wide variety of clothing pieces that can be worn to the office, straight to the gym, then home when you’re just relaxing.

What to know before buying Rhone clothing

Pros

All clothing pieces are handmade in the USA

Available on a wide variety of retail websites

Offers a wide collection of work wear, loungewear and athleisure

Brand’s website offers style guidance from a Virtual Concierge

Cut and styles of each piece are versatile and on-trend

Free shipping is included regardless of the value of your order

Cons

Can be expensive in price compared to other brands

Pockets are known to be too small to hold most items

Some clothing pieces are made with thin materials

Item cuts and sizes don’t universally fit every body type

Fabric can wear down over time with long-term use

Inseams are known to have a tight fit and can limit mobility

Top Rhone clothing articles

What you need to buy for everyday wear

Rhone Men’s Everyday Essentials Undershirt

Featuring a tapered slim fit, this holy grail of an undershirt is completely seamless, so the fabric creates less friction against the skin and underneath the arms, which helps stave off chafing. The shirt’s close fit also helps prevent bunching in the sleeves so you don’t have to worry about your undershirt being noticeable underneath your dress shirt. The brand’s featured logo is crafted into the actual shirt so there aren’t any tags sticking out or uncomfortable rubbing against your skin. Its no ride up feature further ensures the undershirt will stay in place throughout the day, no matter how long it’s worn.

Rhone Men’s Ankle Sock

Available in three different color combinations, this pair of socks is designed with a compression fit around the ankle and is treated with environmentally friendly odor-reducing technology that helps combat body odor caused by sweating. The silicone pad on the heel offers great grip, prevents blisters from forming and supports longer wear. Each pair is machine-washable and made from a combination of nylon and silicone.

Rhone Men’s 5-Inch Boxer Brief

Choose from five different neutral-colored boxer briefs crafted from very soft and lightweight cotton material that allows for comfortable heat transfer and breathability. The no-roll waistband helps stop each pair from riding up and rubbing against your skin, preventing chafing. The flatlock stitching along the seams and pouch fly opening offer additional comfort and help encourage free movement.

Rhone Legend Snapback Hat

This hat comes in four exclusive designs and shades with a moisture-wicking interior lining that expertly prevents sweat and moisture from pooling on your head on especially warm days. Thanks to its lightweight wrap knit material, the Legend is very comfortable and breathable, yet versatile in style and design. The adjustable strap and snap back closure allow you to create a more custom fit uniquely tailored to your head size.

What you need to buy for business wear

Rhone Men’s 7-Inch Commuter Flat-Front Short

Made from 100% polyester, this pair of business-casual shorts features a convenient snap closure in the front and an extra-secure media pocket on the right side. The waist has an elastic stretch which provides additional mobility and comfort, while an inserted gusset inseam gives the wearer a snugger fit. Their knit fabric is stretchy and moisture-wicking, so you can stay dry and comfortable throughout the entire day. The mesh lined pockets also help increase breathability and reduce bulk.

Rhone Men’s Original Commuter Straight-Leg Flat-Front Pants

This pair of commuter pants is made from ultra-durable high-quality fabric that’s moisture-wicking, breathable and wrinkle-free. Tailored with a 33-inch inseam, each pair has a very slim fit with a non-pleated design, button closure back welt pockets and a non-slip waistband. The gusset inseam helps increase the wearer’s range of motion and mobility, which means this pair is versatile enough to wear for a variety of occasions. The pair also has two hand pockets, a media pocket inside the right pocket and two additional back pockets with a security zipper closure inside each one.

Rhone Men’s Commuter Slim Fit Long-Sleeve Dress Shirt

Considered to be one of the brand’s most versatile dress shirt designs, this button-down long-sleeve top is made with fabric that has a natural wrinkle release and four-way stretch. It’s premium Italian nylon blend allows wearers to project a professional look all while remaining completely comfortable. The hidden button collar and front button-up closure offer a seamless and polished silhouette that’s form-fitting yet professional in appearance.

Rhone Men’s Delta Pique Polo

Available in twelve flattering colors, Rhone’s Delta polo features the brand’s proprietary GoldFusion technology that helps combat body odor caused by sweating. With its lightweight mesh fabric, lay-flat collar and short raglan sleeves, this polo is perfect to wear if your job requires lots of movement. The polyurethane vent detailing on the side and flat-lock stitching also work to combat chafing and regulate your body temperature when you’re on the go. The elevation of touch points further increases airflow, speeds up moisture dispersal and prevents the fabric from clinging to the skin when wet.

What you need to buy for athletic wear

Rhone Swift Tank Workout Shirt

This ultra-lightweight and extremely breathable tank is perfect for eliminating extra bulk during workouts and wicking away any excess sweat and dirt. The fabric is infused with GoldFusion technology, which contains real gold particles that help increase colorfastness and odor control while decreasing drying time. Designed specifically for high-intensity workouts like running and training, the Swift Tank’s flatlock stitched seams prevent chafing and prevent the fabric from being stretched out.

Rhone Men’s 9-Inch Mako Short

This pair of athletic shorts is crafted with 90% polyester and 10% elastane, which is sweat-resistant and quick-drying. The shorts’ fabric combination is ultra-durable and comfortable enough to keep you cool while you exercise. Their internal drawstring closure provides a clean slim look and helps prevent snagging on gym equipment during your workout. The inserted gusset inseams provide reinforcement, so you won’t have to worry about rips and tears forming in the fabric.

Rhone Men’s Reign Hoodie

Infused with GoldFusion technology, the Reign Hoodie pulls triple-duty by fighting odor caused by bacteria on the skin, shortening the amount of time similar fabric takes to dry and helping prevent color fading and running. Offering UV protection of 50+, this tank can keep you both cool and safe while you work out in direct sunlight and provides a nice fit that doesn’t hinder movement. The no-tag collar and straddle stitched seams minimize friction from the sweatshirt’s fabric, preventing skin irritation while providing the utmost comfort.

What you need to buy for loungewear

Rhone Men’s Sideline Navy/White Pullover

This comfortable pullover features an adjustable zipper closure and an adaptable hem which helps the wearer achieve a more precise fit. The elastic cuffs and interior knit ribbed collar also aid in keeping out cold air and other outside elements. The pullover’s material is lightweight, waterproof, stretchy and very breathable thanks to the jacket’s back vent construction. The durability of this jacket is priceless due to the stringent production standards and quality control process the material and zippers go through before being used.

Rhone Men’s Bolinas Beach Jogger

Featuring a drawstring closure, the Bolinas Beach Jogger provides unmatched comfort to any wearer. It’s crafted with a sturdy yet soft cotton that’s blended with spandex for better stretch and shape retention. The external drawcord allows the wearer to adjust the waistline for a snugger fit, while the rib detailing in the legs and waistband helps prevent the joggers from slipping off. There are two side hand pockets with a media protector inside the right one and a spacious back pocket featuring a button closure.

