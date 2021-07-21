Unique housewarming gift ideas
So your friends or loved ones just moved to a new place, and they invited you over for a housewarming party. Now it’s time to pick out a gift that complements the host’s personality and new home.
Choosing the best housewarming gift
Shopping for a housewarming gift can be overwhelming. Whether you’re looking for something practical for the home, something unique to add to their aesthetic or an experience for the host to enjoy, it may feel like there are too many options.
Consider what may be most useful or fun for the host and choose a gift accordingly. Selecting a unique gift you think they’ll like is better than showing up empty-handed to their new home. Ultimately, the most important gift you can give is your presence at their celebration and support of this new chapter in their life.
Best housewarming gift ideas for the kitchen
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron 5 Piece Set
A professional, pre-seasoned cast iron set is a must-have for a serious home cook. With this five-piece set, the home chef in your life can sear, sauté, simmer, bake, broil, braise, roast, fry and grill like a pro.
LeJoy Garden Seed Sprouter Tray
If you know someone trying to grow a kitchen herb garden from seeds, this self-contained garden seed sprouter will help their seeds get started. The covered tray helps prevent heat and moisture build-up while producing sprouts more quickly.
Picnic at Ascot Patented Bamboo Cheese/Charcuterie Board with Knife
This charcuterie tray goes above and beyond with a special knife drawer, a 3-piece knife set and collapsible sections. It opens up into an 18-inch diameter circle and collapses into a compact wedge. With some fancy cheese and crackers, it’s ready for a party.
Vinglacé Wine Bottle Insulator
Help your friends keep their wine, champagne and other beverages chilled with this double-walled, vacuum-insulated wine cooler made of stainless steel. It can keep beverages cold for hours, perfect for the campers, picnic lovers and outdoor enthusiasts in your life.
PENGKE Freestanding 6-Bottle Countertop Wine Rack
Give a housewarming gift that helps them store their favorite wines in style. This modern, geometric gold wine rack adds a touch of glamour to any countertop or shelf. It can hold up to six standard size wine bottles.
LAUDEMIO Tuscany Extra Virgin Olive Oil
For the home chef who appreciates the finer things, this extra virgin olive oil imported from Italy will add even more flavor to their favorite dishes. It takes any salad or pasta to the next level.
KitchenAid 1.25-Liter Electric Kettle
A tea kettle is a classic gift for every home, and this KitchenAid electric kettle offers a convenient upgrade from the traditional stovetop version. The stainless steel appliance has a comfortable aluminum handle, a limescale filter and comes in five different colors.
Love and Lemons Every Day: More than 100 Bright, Plant-Forward Recipes for Every Meal: A Cookbook
For the eco-conscious or vegetarian friend in your life, this recipe book introduces fresh new dishes and cooking techniques. Author Jeanine Donofrio’s tempting meat-free recipes are sure to become household favorites .
Best housewarming gift ideas for the home
Grown Alchemist Moisturizing Liquid Hand Soap
Specialty hand soap is a luxurious and practical gift to bring to a new home. This brand’s sweet orange, cedarwood and sage create a refreshing blend of scents. This hand soap is also Australian certified toxin- and cruelty-free.
Personalized Throw Pillow Case, 18” x 18”
Nothing says it’s your home like a personalized, monogrammed item. Choose from five different designs to create a pillow that matches your friend’s style perfectly. This pillowcase is made with eco-friendly materials and made to order. Be sure to purchase an 18 by 18-inch pillow insert separately.
Vitruvi Stone Essential Oil Diffuser
This ceramic ultrasonic essential oil diffuser is a favorite for its efficiency and design. The stylish, modern design and soothing scents instantly turn any room into a spa-like experience.
Sullivans Ceramic Vase, 11.5 x 5 Inches, Distressed White
Every new home needs a few finishing touches, including a classic white flower vase. This distressed vase measures 11.5 inches tall, large enough for most bouquets.
T4U 3-Inch Ceramic Succulent Planter Pots with Bamboo Trays, Set of 8
For those with green thumbs, bring over this set of eight painted ceramic pots. With eight unique designs, these pots are ready to showcase their favorite succulents in their new home.
AD Set of 6 Painted Ceramic Coasters
Help family members protect their tabletops with these colorful ceramic coasters. Each coaster in the set of six is unique. Choose from four sets of color-coordinated patterns.
This statement coffee table book will delight any design connoisseur, travel enthusiast or photography nerd. With over 350 photos of cityscapes, communities, international getaways and stunning natural wonders, this is a coffee table book guests won’t want to put down.
Wine Country Gourmet Gift Basket
When in doubt, a gourmet gift basket is always a kind gesture. This over-the-top basket includes sweet and savory goodies like Ghiradelli chocolate, Bella Campagna olives and California Pantry snacks. Top it off with a personalized message to tell the host how much you mean to them.
