Which Christmas home decorations are best?

From trimming the tree to decking the halls, there is nothing quite like decorating for Christmas. Whether it’s your first time decorating or you’ve got a well-established collection, the amount of Christmas home decor available can make choosing something new an overwhelming experience.

Considering how much storage space you have, your preferred aesthetic, whether you want indoor or outdoor decorations, and what is missing from your collection can help narrow your choices. A classic like the National Tree Company Lit Artificial Christmas Wreath makes a beautiful addition to anyone’s Christmas decor.

What to know before you buy Christmas home decorations

Storage space

Before you buy, think about your storage space. If you only have one tiny corner of your attic left to store decorations, you might want to choose smaller items rather than another tree or other sizable decorations. For outdoor decor, Christmas inflatables are large, fun items that store compactically.

Preferred aesthetic

If you are having difficulty matching your Christmas decorations, consider decorating around a particular aesthetic. The easiest way to do this is to base your aesthetic around the style of your tree. If you have an eclectic tree, you can find unique items to add to your collection without worrying about matching. For an icy blue tree, add flocked garland, ice sickles or a blue-suited Santa to your room. There is also always the classic red-and-green color scheme. This works well if you are going for a cozy Christmas look.

Indoor and outdoor

When considering certain Christmas home-decor items, check to see if you can use them indoors and outdoors. Wreaths and lights are common items you can decorate within both spaces, but check the product description to make sure.

What to look for in quality Christmas home decorations

Decorating for Christmas should center around choosing decor that makes you happy and puts you and your family in the holiday spirit. But if you are having trouble knowing where to start, these staples make a great foundation for any Christmas home-decor collection.

Trees

The Christmas tree usually serves as the centerpiece of Christmas decorations and activities. If you don’t have any decorations, getting a tree is a perfect place to start. You can buy artificial or real trees in a wide variety of sizes and styles. When choosing a tree, size is one of the most important considerations. Measure your tree’s intended space so you’ll know what size tree your room can accommodate.

Wreaths

A cheery holiday wreath on the front door is a classic herald of the holiday season, but you don’t have to limit your use of wreaths to the outdoors. Try hanging wreaths from bookcases, mantels or windows. You can find simple green wreaths and those that come just as decorated as the best Christmas tree.

Garland

Another Christmas classic, the garland can add holiday touches to spots in your house that are harder to decorate. You can wrap garland around your staircase and columns, run it along window sills, combine it with a table runner or drape it on bookcases and shelves. Garland ranges in design from simple green to flocked with its own lights and ornaments.

Lights

Christmas lights come in multiple colors, shapes, and lengths. You can use them outside, on your tree, and just about anywhere in your house. When buying your lights, check to see if they are for use both indoors and outdoors.

Decorative items

Once you have your tree, wreath, garland, and lights, it is easy to fill in your decorations with fun decorative items like Santa figurines, stockings, candles, and nutcrackers.

How much you can expect to spend on Christmas home decorations

You can find many Christmas home-decor items for under $20, like cheaper garland, small figurines, and lights. If you are purchasing larger items, like a tree or inflatable, then expect to spend anywhere from $100 to several hundred dollars.

Christmas home decorations FAQ

What are the best options for storing Christmas home decorations?

If you are short on storage space, consider purchasing decorations that don’t take up too much room. You can also look into renting an air-conditioned storage unit. These are fairly cheap and will have plenty of room for all your decor.

When should I put up my Christmas home decorations?

Many people put up their Christmas decorations the day after Thanksgiving or on Dec. 1.

What are the best Christmas home decorations to buy?

Top Christmas home decoration

National Tree Company Lit Artificial Christmas Wreath

What you need to know: This is a beautiful Christmas wreath featuring traditional colors and battery-powered lights.

What you’ll love: The lights on this wreath have an integrated on/off timer and shine for 8 hours at a time. The adjustable branches let you reshape your wreath every year after storage. The wreath may be used indoors or outdoors.

What you should consider: Some purchasers have reported issues with the sizing.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Christmas home decoration for the money

Celebrate A Holiday 50-Foot Garland

What you need to know: This affordable strand of garland will add a helping of holiday spirit to any mantel, stairway, or column in your home.

What you’ll love: This garland is 50 feet long and has a very reasonable price. It can be used both indoors and outdoors and doesn’t shred easily. It will cover a lot of ground and is easy to wrap and twist into the desired shape.

What you should consider: The garland doesn’t look very realistic.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Aster Outdoor 6-foot Inflatable Claus

What you need to know: This inflatable Santa makes a great centerpiece for your Christmas yard decorations.

What you’ll love: This inflatable comes with a blower that makes it simple to inflate. Despite its height of 6 feet, the included ropes, stakes, and low center of gravity make it pretty stable. The built-in LED lights make it highly visible at night.

What you should consider: This is a more expensive item.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

