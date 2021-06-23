Sleeveless maxi dresses are great for transitioning from summer to fall by layering with a light cardigan or jacket.

What are the best maxi dresses for 2021?

When it comes to fuss-free dressing, dresses make for an excellent and easy choice. However, if you want the most comfortable dress available, the maxi dress is the perfect way to go.

Maxi dresses are probably best known for their length, typically ending at or around the ankles. They’re often loose and flowing, using cotton and other breathable fabrics, making them a spring and summer staple, though you can find styles that can also work well in fall and winter. They are also versatile, making for a relaxed style for casual days or more polished with the right accessories when you need to dress up.

Best maxi dresses 2021

VIISHOW Short Sleeve Loose Plain Maxi Dress

Made of a super-soft, stretchy rayon-spandex blend, this maxi dress is lightweight and comfortable enough to wear every day. Its simple style makes it easy to dress up or down, and the two side pockets allow you to take along all your essentials. It’s available in 35 color and pattern options, too.

Sold by Amazon

Style & Co. Petite Printed Off-the-Shoulder Ruffle Maxi Dress

This maxi dress is perfect for date night or brunch with friends with its ruffle detail and off-the-shoulder style. The petite cut fits well if you’re 5 foot 4 inches and under, so you don’t have to worry about tripping on the hem. It uses a machine-washable cotton-viscose blend for easy cleaning.

Sold by Macy’s

AUSELILY Sleeveless Loose Maxi Dress

If you want to keep cool this summer, this tank-style maxi dress is an excellent option. The rayon blend is exceptionally soft but still a bit stretchy for a more comfortable fit. It’s also available in a wide range of color options, including several fun patterns.

Sold by Amazon

Daily Ritual Jersey Long-Sleeve Empire Waist Maxi Dress

If you’re looking for a fall and winter option, this long-sleeved maxi dress is definitely worth considering. It’s made of a viscose and elastane blend with a soft, smooth feel. The empire waist also provides a flattering shape without sacrificing comfort.

Sold by Amazon

VintageClothing Floral Maxi Dress

With its lightweight, flowy design, this floral print maxi dress is perfect for spring and summer. It features a flattering V-neck and button-up style with a front split in the skirt for easy movement. The waist area also features a stretchy panel for a more comfortable fit.

Sold by Amazon

PRETTY GARDEN Casual Halter Maxi Dress

The maxi dress’s halter top and backless make it surprisingly sexy while still appropriate for most occasions. It features an elastic waist and also comes with a belt, so you can cinch it further if you like. The material is lightweight and flowy to keep you comfortable in warm weather too.

Sold by Amazon

Milumia Plus Size Cold Shoulder Floral Maxi Bohemian Split Dress

This plus-size maxi dress is available in many colorful floral prints and is an excellent option for any summer party. It features a slit in the front and a belted waist to help give the dress shape. It’s available in a range of comfortable sizes, too.

Sold by Amazon

White Mark Maternity Cold Shoulder Tie-Dye Maxi Dress

You don’t have to skip out on style this summer just because you’re expecting, thanks to this maternity maxi dress. Featuring a subtle black and white tie-dye design, it has a cold shoulder cut and short ruffled sleeves for a flirty look. The skirt also features double slits to make it easy to move without tripping.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

SVALIY Floral Off the Shoulder Split Chiffon Maxi Dress

This dress features a fun off-the-shoulder design and a front slit that’s perfect for summer nights. It’s available in three floral prints and made of machine-washable chiffon and polyester for easy cleaning. It also has a lining to prevent any show-through.

Sold by Amazon

Lilly Pulitzer Margot Maxi Dress

This designer maxi dress features an effortless pull-on style that’s comfortable and stylish. It has an A-line swing fit that flatters the body, too, and uses 100% machine-washable cotton for a breezy, lightweight feel. The soft pink, purple and aqua floral pattern is perfect for summer too.

Sold by Amazon

prAna Calexico Maxi Dress

This maxi dress is another perfect casual option that offers some stretch using a recycled polyester blend. The moisture-wicking fabric keeps you comfortable in hot weather too. The dress also has an interior shelf bra and empire seams to give it a truly flattering fit.

Sold by Amazon

Style & Co. Tie-Dyed Sleeveless Maxi Dress

This soft jersey-knit maxi dress boasts a fun tie-dye pattern that’s available in five different colors. It has a flattering scoop neck and swing cut that’s flattering for all body types. The dress is machine washable, too.

Sold by Macy’s

Free People All I Wanted Maxi Slip Dress

This sexy maxi slip dress is the perfect option for summer date nights. It’s made of 100% machine-washable viscose and features a pull-on style for easy wear. The lace trim at the bodice adds feminine flair, and the side slit makes it easy to move.

Sold by Macy’s and Revolve

Tommy Hilfiger Puff-Sleeve Twill Maxi Dress

This prairie-inspired maxi dress still offers plenty of modern style for summer occasions you want to look dressed up. It has short puff sleeves and an attached self-tie belt to provide a flattering silhouette. The navy and yellow floral print has a fresh but polished feel too.

Sold by Macy’s

Sarin Mathews Off the Shoulder Ruffle Party Maxi Dress

This off-the-shoulder maxi dress has a slightly slouchy feel that still flatters your figure. The ruffle detail at the neckline helps cover your upper arms, and the side slit makes the skirt fluttery and fun. It uses a soft, stretchy cotton blend that’s breathable and machine-washable.

Sold by Amazon

