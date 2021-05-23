Skip to content
KRQE News 13 Albuquerque - Santa Fe
Albuquerque
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
🔴 Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Albuquerque News
New Mexico News
U.S. News
World
Business
Community
Crime
Don’t Miss
Education
Entertainment
Health News
KRQE Investigates
Larry Barker
Politics – Government
Space & Technology
Unemployment News
Video Game News
Weird – Off Beat
Wildfires
◎ News Resources
Coronavirus
Complete COVID-19 Resource Guide
Latest Coronavirus News
New Mexico Coronavirus News
COVID Vaccine
Tracking COVID-19 in New Mexico
Tracking COVID-19 in Navajo Nation
Trendline Charts: New Mexico COVID Cases by County, by Day
COVID-19 Testing Sites
We’re Open
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Today’s Pollen & Air Quality
Winds
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Submit Weather Photos & Videos
Hourly Forecasts
Weather Forecast Maps
Albuquerque Weather
Rio Rancho Weather
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mountains
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas Weather/Northeast NM
Roswell/Southeast NM
Las Cruces Weather
Roads
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Nelson helps Islanders beat Penguins 5-3 to reach 2nd round
Top Stories
Ole Miss overwhelms Oklahoma State to claim NCAA title
Top Stories
Danielle Kang, Inbee Park right at home in LPGA Match Play
Record-breaking kicker Adam Vinatieri plans to retire
Indians RHP Plesac avoids needing surgery after shirt mishap
Osaka says she won’t do news conferences at French Open
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a News Tip to ReportIt!
Submit Photos, Videos, Files
Photo & Video Galleries
More
👑 BestReviews
🏅Contests
🌠 Horoscopes
🎰 New Mexico Lottery
📷 Photo Galleries
🔶 New Mexico Living
🔶 FOX New Mexico
🔶 New Mexico CW
🔶 BorderReport.com
🔶 MysteryWire.com
About Us
Advertise or Sales Inquiry
Contact Us
Email Newsletters
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
Meet The Team
Sitemap
TV Schedule
Corrections
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Careers at KRQE
Search
Search
Search
Dresses
15 best cheap summer dresses
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breaking News
SIGN UP
Now Trending on KRQE.com
Ranchers file lawsuit over elk destroying their land
Video
Entire Los Lunas school board suspended due to law violations
Gallery
Man connected to deadly hit, run arrested again in new police chase
Video
Attempted extortion, bribery alleged against Los Lunas school board
Video
KRQE Newsfeed: Employees fired, Getting sued, Hot day, New stadium, Gone forever
Video
Abandoned commercial properties still a problem in Albuquerque
Video
Farmington Police search for tips in 2017 cold case
Video
Isolated rain chances in eastern New Mexico Thursday
Video
Don't Miss
Longtime Albuquerque diner featured in ‘Army of the Dead’
Video
City council discussing road improvement projects that could draw business to area
Video
Bernalillo County prepares to open new center
Video
MORE IN DON'T MISS
Photo Galleries
PHOTOS: Super Flower Blood Moon
PHOTOS: March held in Minneapolis marking one year anniversary of George Floyd’s death
PHOTOS: Phil Mickelson wins PGA Championship
MORE PHOTO GALLERIES
News Resources
MAP: 2021 Albuquerque Homicides
MORE NEWS RESOURCES