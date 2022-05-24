Which red rug is best?

Red rugs are classic elements of interior decorating that have been used for centuries. Whether geometric, floral or solid color, these carpets add a classic touch to any room.

Union Rustic’s Marcie Hand-Knotted Wool Red Area Rug is a solid design of vibrant scarlet, and is fit for any traditional, contemporary or worldly interior. The plush wool is hand-knotted in India and this product is both authentic and elegant in its simplicity.

What to know before you buy a red rug

Red rugs are a common accent choice, easily complementing pastel and neutral-colored furnishings. Though they are a popular area rug choice, they come in other forms befitting all the rooms in your home.

The red palette

Many interior designers decorate with color psychology in mind, believing that colors can impact the feeling conveyed by a room. Bright shades channel determination and passion while darker tints are thought to encourage aggressive energies.

The emotion-inducing vibrance of a red rug will affect its complementary palette. Bright red goes well with pastel blue, pale green and other neutral colors. Standard red complements burnt orange, green, blue and black while dark red is suited for neutral colors and black. Think back on your elementary school education — red is a primary color and includes colors like purple and pink. Given this variance, it goes well with metallic or light-stained wood furniture.

Categories and shapes

Your new carpet, whether a pale pink or lush crimson, can be categorized by its purpose.

Area Rugs are typically interior rugs made of wool or synthetic fabrics. These rugs are common accents in living rooms, dining rooms, offices and bedrooms.

are typically interior rugs made of wool or synthetic fabrics. These rugs are common accents in living rooms, dining rooms, offices and bedrooms. Outdoor Rugs and doormats are usually built from a synthetic material called polypropylene. These rugs are heavy-duty and built to endure exposure to dirt, rain and other damaging elements.

and are usually built from a synthetic material called polypropylene. These rugs are heavy-duty and built to endure exposure to dirt, rain and other damaging elements. Bathroom and kitchen rugs are smaller than area rugs and usually made of synthetic or rubber-like materials. These rugs are made to repel water.

and are smaller than area rugs and usually made of synthetic or rubber-like materials. These rugs are made to repel water. Runners are area rugs with a short width but extensive length. They adorn hallways and staircases.



These rugs come in many shapes, though the most common are rectangular, square, round, oval and runner. Many rug manufacturers will sell you a rectangular rug with customized dimensions at no upcharge.

Pile

Pile and material are the main specifications of any rug. The pile refers to the length of the individual fibers and plays a determining factor in how much maintenance your carpet will need. High pile rugs are plush and catch dirt more easily than low pile rugs. If you’re looking for a practical option, your rarely-used guest bedroom pile height will not be the same as your heavily-trafficked living room.

What to look for in a quality red rug

The vibrance of your red rug is not the only deciding factor in its quality. An excellent fabric will be made of certain materials, have certain numerical counts and be free of irregularities.

Fabric type

There are many types of fabric that can be used to craft a rug, including wool, cotton, jute, sisal, seagrass, silk, synthetics and acrylics. Of these rugs, wool is the most popular choice though synthetic fabric plays a close second.

Synthetic or acrylic rugs are crafted to feel like wool and cotton at half the cost. These rugs are durable and easily cleaned.

or rugs are crafted to feel like wool and cotton at half the cost. These rugs are durable and easily cleaned. Wool rugs are considered luxury items. This fabric is all-natural, soft, easily cleaned and stain-resistant and many authentic wool rugs are praised for their long-lasting quality.

rugs are considered luxury items. This fabric is all-natural, soft, easily cleaned and stain-resistant and many authentic wool rugs are praised for their long-lasting quality. Jute, Sisal and Seagrass rugs are not as soft as synthetic or wool rugs but have a hardy texture that makes them great for the outdoors.



Although you may recognize wool as being the more luxurious choice, a synthetic rug might be a better fit. These copycat rugs are better at repelling moisture and are not as prone to fading in the sunlight.

Counts

In addition to the fabric, you should consider a rug’s line and needle count. The line count is the number of stitches made per square inch while the needle count is the number of loops in the yarn. A higher count indicates a higher quality rug with denser and more tightly woven fibers.

Irregularities

What truly makes a wool rug superior to its synthetic copy is the absence of irregularities. Synthetic rugs often have creases or curls in their fabric, which can take a few days to a week to smooth over.

How much you can expect to spend on a red rug

Standard-sized red rugs, on average, cost between $120-$600. Rug pads cost between $25-$165 and may be necessary to keep your carpet from sliding.

Red rug FAQ

Why are so many Persian rugs red?

A. Many vintage Persian rugs are red because carmine color dye is easy to obtain. The bright color also draws attention to the intricate patterns in the fabric, magnifying the beauty of a weaver’s work.

What furniture goes with a red rug?

A. Dark blues, black and metallics mesh well with a red rug, as they contrast its fiery color.

What’s the best red rug to buy?

Top red rug

Union Rustic Marcie Hand-Knotted Wool Red Area Rug

What you need to know: This wool rug is a solid red color and comes in rectangular, square and runner size options.

What you’ll love: This rug is made from hand-spun wool and has a 0.75 inch pile height. It is a rich red color and is plush to touch.

What you should consider: The wool will shed initially.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Top red rug for the money

Winston Porter Ardhan Geometric Red/White Area Rug

What you need to know: Red and white geometric shapes pattern this synthetic rug.

What you’ll love: This rug is made of synthetic polypropylene material and has a latex and jute backing. It is certified “Made Clean” by Wayfair, making it an eco-friendly and sustainable purchase.

What you should consider: This rug is not stain-resistant and will slide without a rug pad.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

Worth checking out

Andover Mills Naglee Oriental Claret Red Area Rug

What you need to know: This far eastern-style rug is made of polypropylene and comes in both rectangular and runner sizes.

What you’ll love: This jute-backed rug is inspired by Persian artistry with its traditional borders and designs. It is stain and fade-resistant and durable enough to withstand daily use.

What you should consider: The rug will take a few days to lie flat.

Where to buy: Sold by Wayfair

