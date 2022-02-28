Guide to the best Nike weightlifting shoe

From protein powder to weightlifting gloves, there are plenty of things a weightlifter needs before they hit the gym. But if you want to take your weightlifting game to the next level, take a moment to assess your footwear. Wearing the right pair of weightlifting shoes can make you feel more confident during your sessions and ensure you have a fun and safe weightlifting experience.

Nike has created several shoes for weightlifters over the years and focuses on creating shoes you can count on when you need to hit that PR. The Nike Unisex Romaleos Fitness Shoes is a top pick because it gives your feet maximum stability and excellent traction for lifting.

What to know before you buy a Nike shoe for weightlifting

Stability

Keeping your feet stable is crucial in weightlifting, and the type of training shoes you wear will determine how well you can maintain this stability. Nike shoe designers created weightlifting shoes with a rigid sole to ensure that the wearer’s heels remain in place, driving them into the floor during moves like squats and deadlifts. Additionally, weightlifting shoes have a wide base and flat sole to create a stable platform. This design helps support your feet and knees during your sessions.

Flexibility

While weightlifting shoes keep your feet stable for stationary lifting, some moves require mobility like squats, power lifts, cleans and jerks. In these situations, it’s helpful to wear shoes designed for flexibility. Faster movements will feel seamless when you wear this type of shoe. One feature that gives you more flexibility is a raised heel, which encourages proper posture at the bottom of the squat.

Fit

Your weightlifting shoes should be snug but not so tight that they cause pain or restrict blood flow. Because Nike shoe styles are gendered and come in “women’s” or “men’s” sizing, it can be difficult to find the right size shoe for your needs. Individuals should try on a variety of weightlifting shoe styles in order to get a clearer idea of the correct size and fit before making a purchase. Overall, your ideal choice for weightlifting shoes is a pair that has a snug fit.

What to look for in a quality Nike shoe for weightlifting

Design

While weightlifting shoes help you feel supported during heavy squats or deadlifts, they can also add a unique style to your gym outfit. Nike has several weightlifting shoes in various designs and colors, so you can look as good as you feel during your workout.

Materials

Most modern Nike weightlifting shoes are made from thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) and other plastics, which give them much-needed durability and stability. The upper shoe material is usually a combination of leather and breathable nylon mesh. Most weightlifting shoes have hard rubber on the sole to give you traction and allow you to generate force for heavy moves like deadlifts, lunges and squats.

Comfort

A great pair of lifting shoes gives your foot stability without sacrificing comfort. Many Nike weightlifting shoes feature breathable upper mesh, a wide toe box and cushioned ankle support for optimal function and comfort.

How much you can expect to spend on Nike shoes for weightlifting

Weightlifting shoes vary in price depending on the brand, materials and size. Generally, you can expect to spend between $60-$200. Brands like Nike sell weightlifting shoes in the $100-$200 range.

Nike shoes for weightlifting FAQ

Can I wear my regular training shoes for weightlifting?

A. That depends. One of the advantages of weightlifting shoes is the rigid sole that helps you drive into the floor when you’re doing heavy lifting. So, if you decide to wear regular training shoes, make sure they have a sturdy sole that can withstand the impact of your lifting.

How do I choose the right Nike weightlifting shoe?

A. While your ideal pair of Nike weightlifting shoes should give you top-notch stability and mobility, different people have different needs for their shoes. For instance, Nike weightlifting shoes that work well for flat feet may not be ideal for someone with high arches. So, it’s important to try on a variety of pairs to find the best weightlifting shoes for your specific needs. Look for a pair with a sturdy sole, ankle support, and the right width for your feet.

What’s the best Nike weightlifting shoe?

Top Nike shoe for weightlifting

Nike Unisex Romaleos 3XD Fitness Shoes

What you need to know: If you want dedicated weightlifting shoes, this unisex option has a raised heel to give you support and maximum stability.

What you’ll love: These shoes include dynamic strap wraps to lock your feet in place, which ensures you’re stable during your lifting sessions. They also have a flexible forefoot and a wide base to make the shoes comfortable to wear.

What you should consider: Some users complained about the durability of the strap wraps.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Nike shoe for weightlifting for the money

Nike Men Metcon 6 Training Shoes

What you need to know: These breathable weightlifting shoes are one of the best CrossFit shoes on the market thanks to their unique stability, excellent cushioning and breathable framework.

What you’ll love: They have flat heels that give you much-needed stability during deep squats and bends. The breathable upper mesh ensures your feet don’t overheat when you’re wearing them. Another great feature is the Hyperlift insert, which you can use as needed to adjust your heel height.

What you should consider: If you have wide feet, these weightlifting shoes may be too narrow.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Road Runner Sports

Worth checking out

Nike Women Metcon 6 Shoes

What you need to know: This is an excellent pair of lifting shoes when it comes to traction and stability, thanks to the wide, flat heel and rubber outsole.

What you’ll love: There is shock-absorbing foam under the heel that secures and cushions your feet during high-impact moves. And the durable screen print and perforated mesh upper make for a killer combination of stability and comfort.

What you should consider: If you have wide feet, the toe area may be a bit small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Road Runner Sports

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ayotola Ogunsipe writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.