Best Mother’s Day gifts 2021 you can buy on Amazon

Mother’s Day was first celebrated in May 1907. This year, it falls on May 9, 2021.

Best Mother’s Day gifts on Amazon

Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and if you’re like many shoppers, you’re jumping on Amazon to catch deals in time for the holiday.

This year, we’re sharing a few of our favorite gift picks that celebrate moms and all the awesome things they make happen. Whether you’re shopping for a foodie or helping a mom indulge in some self-care, we’re sure you’ll find some inspiration in this Mother’s Day gift guide.

Affordable gifts for Mother’s Day on Amazon

A painting set

Norberg & Linden Acrylic Paint Set

Enjoy a wine-and-paint night at home with this ready-to-go acrylic paint set. In addition to 12 high-pigment paints, it includes three canvas panels and six paintbrushes. The paints are non-toxic and low-odor.

A beachy waves heat styler

Bed Head Wave Artist Ceramic Deep Hair Waver

Made with tourmaline ceramic technology, this beach wave styler smooths hair while creating shiny, bouncy waves. The device is equipped with 30 heat settings and has an auto-shutoff feature.

A cold brew coffee maker

Country Line Kitchen Mason Jar Cold Brew Maker

It’s easy — not to mention more affordable — to make cold brew coffee at home. This simple cold brew maker steeps grounds overnight to deliver full-bodied, low-acidic brews. It’s one of the more attractive options available with its vintage mason jar design.

An aluminum garden tool set

Flora Guard Three-Piece Garden Tool Set

This essential garden tool trio includes a trowel, cultivator and pruning shear. The tools are made to last with high-carbon steel and are coated in rust-proof paint. Because they’re brightly colored, it’s easy to see them in the garden while you work, too.

A convenient lap desk

LapGear Designer Lap Desk

Considered the perfect portable workstation, this lap desk is a practical gift that lends itself to considerable use. It accommodates laptops up to 15.6 inches and has a smartphone slot. The wood-inspired surface and soft pattern cushion complement most décor.

An expandable scrapbook

Pioneer Fabric Frame Bound Scrapbook

This fabric-bound book is considered an attractive blank slate for scrapbooking. Its expandable library spine lays nicely on tables and lets users work comfortably. The scrapbook includes 10-top loading page protectors and 10 paper inserts to get started.

A holographic mask

I DEW CARE Sugar Kitten Peel-Off Holographic Mask

Easy to apply and fun to wear, the K-beauty mask promises to restore a natural glow to skin. The nourishing formula includes hyaluronic acid to smooth skin and ruby powder to brighten it. It’s infused with rose water to soothe dry, irritated skin.

A spa set

BFFLOVE Cherry Blossom Bath and Body Gift Set

This five-piece spa set includes all the essentials to enjoy a relaxing bath. The cherry blossom set includes bath salt, oil, hand soap, hand cream and a scented candle. It comes neatly assembled in an easy-to-wrap gift box.

Mid-range gifts for Mother’s Day on Amazon

A cozy wearable blanket

THE COMFY Original Oversized Microfiber Wearable Blanket

Lounge days are even cozier with this oversized wearable blanket. It’s lined in fluffy faux sherpa and has a soft, satiny microfiber shell. It’s available in over a dozen colors and now comes in a quarter-zip style.

A bread machine

Pohl Schmitt Stainless Steel Bread Machine

Breadmaking was all the rage last year, and if you know someone whose interest was piqued, consider this user-friendly bread machine. The device has 14 pre-programmed settings for various bread types as well as settings for jam and yogurt.

An elegant jewelry box

Kate Spade Keaton Street Jewelry Box

The elegant, two-tone jewelry box by Kate Spade is ideal for storing favorite pieces and mementos. It measures 3 inches by 3 inches, features a blooming flower on the lid and has a soft, velour-lined interior.

A cozy sleeping bag

Coleman Mummy Cold-Weather Sleeping Bag

There’s a lot to love about this zero-degree sleeping bag made by a trusted brand in camping gear. It keeps sleepers warm with a drawstring hood, insulated foot box and quilted insulation.

Luxury Mother’s Day gifts on Amazon

An everyday crossbody bag

Michael Kors Saffiano Crossbody

Appreciated for its versatile design, this Michael Kors crossbody holds a phone, wallet, cosmetics and more. It has classic Michael Kors styling with a metal embossed logo that is complemented by a chain strap.

A compact kettlebell set

Bowflex SelectTech Kettle Bell

It’s easy to get a great workout at home with this compact kettlebell set, whose dial system offers weight settings between eight and 40 pounds. It’s considered a space-savvy addition to any home gym.

A mini photo printer

Kodak Mini 3 Retro 3×3 Portable Photo Printer

The possibilities are endless with this mini photo printer. It’s ideal for scrapbooking, card making, arts and crafts, or sending physical photos to friends and family. Printing is easy through the Kodak app, which is available for iOS and Android.

A comfy hammock

Vivere Double Cotton Hammock and Stand

This comfy Brazilian hammock and stand are ideal for taking a nap in a favorite outdoor space. The set is available in dozens of colors and patterns. Many users say it’s easy to assemble and that it’s highly portable.

A new Echo Show

Amazon Echo Show 10 HD

The all-new Echo Show is a slam dunk gift. It has a 10.1-inch HD display and 13-megapixel, allowing users to stream media through their favorite apps. It integrates seamlessly with smart home devices.

