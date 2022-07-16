Jumpsuits and rompers are both one-piece outfits, though jumpsuits are usually more formal and sport longer pant legs.

Which floral jumpsuits are best?

Floral jumpsuits are stylish and classy — perfect for casual and semiformal events. Wearing a floral one-piece suit makes a statement while staying comfortable, impressing acquaintances and friends with your bold fashion sense. Likemary’s Harem Pants For Women takes the versatility of a jumpsuit one step further, being an interchangeable full-sized jumper and high-waisted pants. This casual bohemian (hippie-inspired) style flatters standard- and plus-sized body shapes, and reviewers love the convenient pockets and comfortable fit.

What to know before you buy a floral jumpsuit

Styles

Floral jumpsuits come in many styles that flatter all body types: rectangle, triangle, inverted triangle and hourglass.

Blazer jumpsuits have a deep V-neck and collar style and usually cinch at the waist with ruching (a wavy gathering of fabric) or a belt.

Cape jumpsuits take after blazer suits but have a cape-like style that flows off the shoulders.

Culotte jumpsuits are midi-length (the hem falls midcalf) and are especially flattering on petite people.

Boiler jumpsuits have tapered legs and arms, meaning the fabric is puffed out but gradually narrows toward the hemline or cuff.

Flared jumpsuits are a bold fashion choice — either the pants, arms or both flare out dramatically.

Lounge jumpsuits fit casually and feature spaghetti straps or strapless top with an elastic waistline and loose pants.

Tube jumpsuits have a tightfitting torso and have loose or tightfitting pants.

Playsuits are shorter versions of jumpsuits. They usually have short sleeves and high-cut shorts.

Where to wear

Floral patterns are not as formal as solid color jumpsuits, limiting their versatility.

Blazer, cape and flared outfits are great for semiformal occasions, work events and parties.

Culotte-style, boiler and flared ensembles are perfect for casual outings, clubs and parties.

Lounge, tube and playsuits are the most relaxed look and are ideal as summer outfits or beach cover-ups.

How to wear

Jumpsuits are pairable with any shoe or accessory. Flats, boots, sneakers, heels, sandals and flip-flops pair nicely depending on the outfit’s casualness. Choose neutral-colored shoes in white, tan, brown or black to complement a floral pattern.

Accessories are slightly trickier, but you need only follow a simple rule to keep your outfit coordinated and aesthetically pleasing; keep the accessories to a minimum. At the most, wear a mini-pendant necklace, stud earrings or a solid metal bracelet. The floral patterns are already vibrant and eye-catching, and there’s no need to overload excitement into your finished ensemble.

What to look for in a quality floral jumpsuit

Seasonal material

Floral jumpsuits embody spring and summer fashion and should be designed with warmer weather in mind. These suits are lightweight but not sheer, befitting indoor and outdoor activities. Cotton, linen and polyester blends are high-quality fabrics that hold vibrant colors and are comfortable to wear. If you are looking for a winter jumpsuit, pick fleece, wool and velvet fabrics that better withstand the cold.

Cinched waist

Jumpsuits are flattering for all body types due to cinching at the waist. The top should gather inwards to give the illusion of an hourglass shape using a belt, drawstrings, ruching or a basic elastic waistband.

Care instructions

Floral jumpsuits are already convenient in a fashion sense, but the best jumpsuits are also advantageous maintenance-wise. A jumpsuit made of quality cotton, linen or polyester will be machine-washable. As with all clothing, do not wash and dry your clothes with hot water — this will fade and wear down the fabrics faster.

How much you can expect to spend on a floral jumpsuit

Floral jumpsuits cost $35-$50.

Floral jumpsuit FAQ

What do you wear under a jumpsuit?

A. You wear your regular underwear beneath a jumpsuit. Opt for a strapless bra if the torso is strapless, spaghetti strap or off-shoulder. You can also wear shapewear if the suit is more tightfitting.

Are floral jumpsuits slimming?

A. Floral patterns are not slimming, but if your jumpsuit is darker-colored and cinches at the waist, it can make your body look more hourglass-shaped.

Can you wear floral jumpsuits in the winter?

A. Flower designs are not as popular in the winter but are still wearable. Darker colors and patterns better fit the vibe of winter. Consider layering under and over your jumpsuit to provide extra warmth.

What are the best floral jumpsuits to buy?

Top floral jumpsuit

Likemary Harem Pants For Women

What you need to know: This lightweight, cotton and tube-style jumpsuit has an eclectic design with pockets and a tied back.

What you’ll love: This soft jumpsuit is very casual and has a ruched bandeau top that doesn’t require a bra underneath. The fabric is very stretchy and elastic, making it cozy for all wearers, including pregnant people. The entire jumpsuit can be lowered and turned into pants, allowing you to wear it with a different top. It is machine-washable on low heat.

What you should consider: The jumpsuit only comes in two options: one size (sizes 2-12) or one size plus (sizes 14-20).

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top floral jumpsuit for the money

Floral Envy Store Women Jumpsuit

What you need to know: This lounge jumpsuit is handmade with lightweight material and a tied waist.

What you’ll love: The casual top is very flattering with spaghetti straps and a V-neck that tuck into a belted waist. There are pockets, and the design is dark with light flowers, perfect for day and night events. It comes in sizes small to extra-extra-large.

What you should consider: The sizes listed are U.K. sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

Nina Leopard Print Surplice Wide Leg

What you need to know: This machine-washable jumpsuit is cropped with wide-cut legs and has a fun floral design for spring and fall.

What you’ll love: This culotte-style jumpsuit comes in sizes, small, medium, large and extra-large and has two floral patterns to choose from: “Sunset Multi” and “Pineapple Multi.” Both jumpsuits are brightly colored, flattering and comfortable.

What you should consider: The wrap and tie style top is not adjustable.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s

