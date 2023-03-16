The hottest deals ahead of St. Patrick’s Day weekend 2023

St. Patrick’s Day doesn’t only mean wearing your favorite green clothing and going out with your friends to Irish pubs for St. Patrick’s Day treats and drinks. It also means many retailers are hosting sales. You can snag the hottest items at a discounted price ahead of St. Patrick’s Day weekend 2023. We’ve got a list of some of the best active sales, but retailers will update their sales all weekend, so be sure to check online often to see if anything on your wish list has changed prices.

What’s on sale?

If you look hard enough, you can probably find almost anything you want on sale for St. Patrick’s Day 2023. Amazon sells all kinds of products, so you’ll be able to find electronics, kitchen appliances, jewelry, apparel, toys and more. Wayfair has great sales right now on mattresses, furniture and kitchen products. DIYers will want to check out Home Depot sales, while those into sports and beauty products can find fantastic deals on Dick’s Sporting Goods and Sephora, respectively.

Best St. Patrick’s Day deals

OKP K3 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Leave house cleaning duties to this robot vacuum cleaner and get more done throughout the day. It’s an absolute steal at 69% off and has an ultrathin design with plenty of neat features, such as four cleaning modes, a visible anti-spill box, voice assistant support and 100 minutes of cleaning time.

Sold by Amazon

Sealy Cool 12-inch Medium Hybrid Mattress

A good night’s sleep can significantly affect your day in many positive ways, making this hybrid mattress that can snag at 49% off an excellent buy this St. Patrick’s Day weekend. It has combined layers of gel-infused memory foam and support foam for extra cushioning and a breathable cover for increased comfort.

Sold by Wayfair

Milwaukee Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit (10-piece)

This battery and tool bundle is the ultimate kit for handypersons and contractors. It’s on sale for 41% off, and you’ll get 10 M18 tools, two battery packs, two bags and a charger. The tools include a one-handed reciprocating saw, an impact wrench, a compact blower and multiple drivers and drills.

Sold by Home Depot

Fire TV Stick 4K

Transform any TV in your home into a smart TV with the Fire TV Stick 4K. You can get it now for 40% off and stream TV shows and movies from the most popular streaming apps, including Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video and more. Plus, it supports Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+ for a cinematic home-viewing experience.

Sold by Amazon

Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbuds

The WF-1000XM4 earbuds deliver impressive sound and excellent phone call quality and are on sale for 29% off. The battery life lasts up to eight hours on a full charge with noise-canceling enabled. The earbuds also support wireless Qi charging, and the IPX4 water-resistance rating makes them suitable for working out.

Sold by Amazon

Kiara Six-drawer 51-inch Dresser

This dresser is on sale for 64% off and has six drawers with wood paneling across the drawer faces for a modern, elegant look. It’s made with engineered wood with a neutral gray or white finish. It’s suitable for any bedroom, entryway or storage room, and the drawers have removable metal knobs.

Sold by Wayfair

Farberware 15-piece Cookware Set

This set comes with all the cookware you need to craft your favorite dishes. It has two saucepans, two skillets, a Dutch oven, a bakeware pan and five kitchen utensils. All cookware is oven-safe and dishwasher-safe. All the pieces have nonstick surfaces for easy cleaning and cool-touch handles. It’s 50% off.

Sold by Wayfair

Bulova Classic Automatic Men’s Watch

A watch that looks this elegant is usually expensive, but you can snag this versatile watch right now for 54% off. The dial has a brown pattern and rose gold details. The leather strap makes it suitable for formal occasions, office wear and even casual summer outfits. The case is 42 millimeters thick and is water-resistant up to 99 feet.

Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

