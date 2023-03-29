Amy Bachyrycz has been described as having a “passion for immunization.” Not something to which you normally equate to deep-seeded devotion. Yet, passion became paramount during the height of the Covid pandemic.

As a Walgreens Patient Care pharmacist, she served on the front lines of the vaccine mission here in New Mexico. In addition to serving at public clinics, Bachyrycz spearheaded campaigns to get vaccines to underserved and at-risk populations throughout the state.

On the education side of her work, she teaches numerous classes as an Assistant Professor of Pharmacy Practice at the University of New Mexico. She developed a number of training programs for smoking cessation, as well as the highly-popular “Cannabis 101” program.

She is a mother of two young daughters and an adult stepson.