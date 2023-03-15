Allison Hendricks-Smith developed a sisterhood of warriors fighting a common enemy: breast cancer.

Diagnosed in 2019 after starting a new position with the Christina Kent Early Childhood Center, Hendricks-Smith felt compelled to provide empathetic support she felt was lacking in the landscape of cancer treatment.

“I was a mama with a two-year-old,” says Hendricks-Smith. “There was this huge elephant in the room and I didn’t really know anybody else who was in that same boat.”

She established the Pink Warrior House Foundation, a non-profit organization that provides a variety of non-medical therapies including yoga, reiki, art therapy, and mindfulness. In addition, the Foundation provides styling solutions for wigs -something Hendricks-Smith had a difficult time finding during her treatment.

All the programs are available free to patients battling breast cancer, with many “warriors”, as they are called, finding the organization through referrals during medical treatment.

“This group of women is just the most unconditional, loving, supportive group of women that I have ever met,” says Hendricks-Smith, who believes that the sisterhood formed at the Pink Warrior House plays a massive role in their clients’ well-being.

Donations and volunteer opportunities are always welcome. Visit PinkWarriorHouse.org.