Authorities say a northern New Mexico man belonging to an armed group that has detained Central American families near the U.S. -Mexico border was arrested Saturday on a criminal complaint accusing him of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

The FBI said it arrested 69-year-old Larry Mitchell Hopkins of Flora Vista in Sunland Park in southern New Mexico, and New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas said Hopkins was a member of the group that had stopped migrants.