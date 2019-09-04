Mickey talks Elliott deal

Well all’s right in the Dallas Cowboys world and Ezekiel Elliott’s too they finally knocked out that deal that got Ezekiel Elliott here on Wednesday morning.

The Cowboys signed a Ezekiel Elliott to a six year 90 million dollar extension but essentially it’s an eight year deal since he had two years left on his contract that he was currently under for one hundred and three million.

So if you do the math on that it comes to about 13 million dollars a year. The deal finally got done at about four forty three in the morning when Zeke’s representatives called the Cowboys and said hey we’re good with it.

But when they went to bed on the other night they said now we’re still not good with this. And I think Ezekiel Elliott was highly frustrated when he went to bed.

So he was relieved that the deal was done and got into practice on Wednesday had the pads on and the

Cowboys now have to decide how much he can play on Sunday against the Giants and that will depend on his conditioning and just what they think they can get out of him. So for the Silver Star Nation it’s good news here from the Star Mickey Spagnola