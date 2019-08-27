Jones returns from injury

THE DALLAS COWBOYS ARE BACK TO WORK ON MONDAY FRESH OFF THEIR 34-0 WIN OVER THE HOUSTON TEXANS ON SATURDAY NIGHT AND THE DEFENSE GOT ANOTHER LIFT ON MONDAY AS CORNERBACK BYRON JONES WAS ACTIVATED OFF THE PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM LIST FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE OFFSEASON HIP SURGERY…

JASON GARRETT/ COWBOYS HEAD COACH: “He never had really down days. Obviously this was a surgery that was going to kind of keep them out for a while but I always had a good perspective always pointing for this day. I feel like by the end of preseason, we’ll be able to get back out there. He’s done a good job following through on that.”

KRIS RICHARD/ COWBOYS DEFENSIVE BACKS COACH: ““We’re all fired up to have him back out there see him in uniform, again, energized group because we all love them. And We know how important this game is to him. We all know how important we are to him. For us to have him back out there is a positive.”

DESPITE NOT BEING ON THE FIELD, JONES STAYED ENGAGED TO HE ABLE TO HIT THE GROUND RUNNING WHEN HE RETURNED…

GARRETT: “Garrett: “He’s been great. He’s just a first class guy. That’s one of the things we loved about him coming out of school and talk about the right kind of guy. He’s He’s all that and this goes about the right way. He’s got a tremendous spirit Completely engaged with what we’re doing on top of his rehab like none other and, and as connected with our team as you can be.”

ELSEWHERE ON THE INJURY FRONT AMARI COOPER REMAINED SIDELINED WITH HIS FOOT INJURY BUT HEAD COACH JASON GARRETT SAID HE EXPECTED COOPER TO BE READY FOR WEEK ONE AGAINST THE GIANTS…